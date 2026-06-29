/Young cricketer Navya Garg chasing Indian jersey plays role of Jemimah Rodrigues in Apollo Tyres ad

Working hard to be part of the Indian Cricket Team is a young 8-years old Cricketer Navya Garg. Behind this promising young girl is the biggest support system, which is none other than her father Varun Garg who helps her fight through cold mornings and tiring nights full of practices. Alongside her, watching with admiration in her eyes is her sister Sarah Garg who dreams of being able to wear the Indian jersey with her one day.
Young Cricketer Navya Garg is such an unstoppable force in the field, managing to study her lessons and carry her kit to work on her batting, bowling and wicket keeping. It’s her unending passion and amazing talent that made the talent scouts pick her to play an essential part in one of the Apollo Tyres ads since she just plays like no other! Being in front of the camera, shooting the scene, she was overcome with pure adrenaline knowing that this ad is what connects her to one of her idol players.
As soon as casting directors from Apollo Tyres spotted young cricketer Navya Garg practicing in the nets, they not only saw a youngster wielding a bat but also realized how deeply passionate, fast reflexive, and happy an athlete Navya Garg is. In the advertisement, young cricketer Navya garg managed to capture all these traits of hers and portray the role of a young Jemimah Rodrigues in a way that perfectly matched what the brand represented. Indeed, getting chosen for this video became clear proof that her tireless hours on the field carry more weight than any words, embodying the fighting spirit that Apollo Tyres is all about. When hearing her story, you can’t help supporting young cricketer Navya garg and becoming a part of her journey toward achieving her dream of playing for the Indian Cricket Team.
A Dream for The Whole Family
The game of cricket being played today demands the player to be an all-rounder, who possesses great skills in every aspect of his game, which is why young cricketer Navya Garg does not leave anything to chance. Navya Garg makes efforts in developing all aspects of her game, working towards becoming an all-rounder who can turn the match around within seconds. From perfecting her reflexes behind the wickets, diving across the field, or playing brave batting shots, she puts her heart and soul in practice. Even her bowling skills are improving to trick the batters. Such strong commitment has inspired her 5-year-old sister, Sarah Garg, who is already practicing holding the tiny bat under the proud guidance of their father. It is impossible not to wish to stand by young cricketer Navya Garg's side while she is pushing herself to the limits every day.
She could finally hold it in her hands. For her, it was undoubtedly the most emotional moment where all the hard work and effort she put in turned into reality. And that shoot gave her an additional fuel to keep going. It is definitely an inspirational story of a girl who shows how even with the biggest dreams, with a heart and with a family that believes in you, there is nothing impossible.
The story of young cricketer Navya Garg teaches us one important thing: champions are not made in a day but through constant hard work and dedication to what they do. From playing local cricket in the nets to the energetic shoots for the Apollo tyres ad, it is clear that the way of young cricketer Navya Garg is heading straight up.
With the firm support of her father, Varun Garg, the sisterly bond with little sister, Sarah garg , and the confidence from playing the role of one of her idols, young cricketer Navya Garg, is definitely the name we will hear in India's sports community for a long time to come.
Follow Navya Garg's Journey @Instagram: navyasarahcricketers @YouTube: @navyasarahcricketers
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