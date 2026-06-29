/Young cricketer Navya Garg chasing Indian jersey plays role of Jemimah Rodrigues in Apollo Tyres ad

The game of cricket being played today demands the player to be an all-rounder, who possesses great skills in every aspect of his game, which is why young cricketer Navya Garg does not leave anything to chance. Navya Garg makes efforts in developing all aspects of her game, working towards becoming an all-rounder who can turn the match around within seconds. From perfecting her reflexes behind the wickets, diving across the field, or playing brave batting shots, she puts her heart and soul in practice. Even her bowling skills are improving to trick the batters. Such strong commitment has inspired her 5-year-old sister, Sarah Garg, who is already practicing holding the tiny bat under the proud guidance of their father. It is impossible not to wish to stand by young cricketer Navya Garg's side while she is pushing herself to the limits every day.