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Young cricketer Navya Garg chasing Indian jersey plays role of Jemimah Rodrigues in Apollo Tyres ad

Eight-year-old cricketer Navya Garg pursues her dream of representing India, inspired by family support and an Apollo Tyres ad.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:36 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
Young cricketer Navya Garg chasing Indian jersey plays role of Jemimah Rodrigues in Apollo Tyres ad

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