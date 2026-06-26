Young entrepreneurs come together to discuss Bengal's next growth chapter

A group of founders, business owners, investors, gathered in Kolkata on June 21, 2026, with the common goal to discuss the future of Bengal and how policies can benefit the future of entrepreneurship. The event was organised by Way Back Home. It is a community focused on supporting entrepreneurs in Bengal with better access to talent and capital. The event brought 15 young minds who believe in Bengal’s potential and committed to unlock it.
In this event, participants discussed opportunities across sectors and challenges commonly faced by entrepreneurs. One of the main highlight of the evening was a Vision Board exercise. In this exercise participants were invited to share their boldest visions for Bengal over the next decade. The responses showed a growing optimism and sign of ambition.
Some of them even said Bengal becoming an SME powerhouse, while others spoke about building large companies that could inspire future generations. The responses showed a growing optimism. Some of them speakers talked about Bengal becoming a SME powerhouse, while others spoke about building large companies that could inspire future generations.
Another idea that was talked about in this event was how West Bengal's could solve the brain drain issue by turning it into a chance for brain gain. Motivating talented people to return, and contribute to the state's growth.
CA Shantanu Jain, partner at Opportunity Ventures, said that Bengal’s startup ecosystem could benefit by focusing on three key areas of capital, market access, and talent. Few of the policy recommendations that were discussed in this event: creating a Bengal Fund of Funds to attract Bengal-based startups, improving university-led innovation. Topics such as business mentorship, talent development were also discussed.
Some participants believed that Bengal does not have to copy the model of Bengaluru, Mumbai or Delhi. Bengal can build their own successful model. Encouraging local stories of businessmen who built their business through hardships was seen as important step.
The evening ended with conversations about Bengal’s next growth phase will be around people who choose to stay and build together in West Bengal. Participants in this event were Shantanu Jain, partner at Opportunity Ventures, Vineet Patawari, cofounder at Stock Edge, CA Suraj Bakliwal, cofounder at Fredo,Vidhi Garodia, cofounder at an insurance broking company, Keshav Sureka, IIM-Kozikode alumni, Priyank Tantia, 2nd generation entrepreneur amongst others.
The food partners were Sandwich Bar & Modge by Land of Cakes.
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