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Young entrepreneurs come together to discuss Bengal's next growth chapter

Founders and investors in Kolkata discussed policies, talent, capital, and entrepreneurship to build Bengal's unique startup ecosystem and growth.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 11:57 AM IST
Young entrepreneurs come together to discuss Bengal's next growth chapter

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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