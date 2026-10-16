Yuvraj Singh and the knowledge two desks away

A new analyst joins a bank. In her first week she completes a compliance module on what money laundering is and why it matters, something any AI assistant could have explained in ten seconds. It says nothing about how this bank wants a suspicious transaction escalated, or what the senior analyst two desks away has learned in fifteen years on the job. All of it exists, in his head.
Yuvraj Singh has built a company around that gap.
His reasoning starts from a shift most organisations have missed. A competent explanation of a management principle or a compliance rule now costs nothing and takes seconds, so training that teaches the general version of a subject has lost most of its value. What still holds value is the specific: how a company makes decisions, why a product launch failed, what its best salesperson does differently in month three. None of it exists outside the organisation, and it is what separates a competent employee from a distinctive one. Most organisations have no dependable way to capture it.
Ten years inside the problem
Yuvraj understands all too well how that happens since for over a decade, he himself was that very person trying to capture the knowledge. Before founding Arusto, Yuvraj developed corporate academies and learning programmes for sovereign wealth funds, banks, healthcare systems, government ministries and universities in three continents, with most of that work done in the role of an organisational transformation expert at McKinsey.
In every case, the same process of transferring knowledge had to happen again. It started with the expert who had to share his knowledge and ended with the course being delivered to the employees after a series of handovers and loss of a few weeks at every step. By the time the course reaches its destination, some of the information is outdated, while the expert's insights are inevitably flattened during the whole process.
According to Yuvraj, the things people need to know at work evolve faster than any central team is able to write it down, thus a process that relies on months of production cannot keep up with this pace.
How Arusto works
Arusto takes whatever an organisation already has: documents, slide decks, recorded meetings, interviews with experts. Based on this content it generates a full-fledged learning product including courses, animated videos, reading material, assessments and interactive simulations. What used to take weeks for a specialist now takes a couple of days.
The reason for such efficiency is agentic workflows that are powered by AI algorithms capable of completing a task from beginning to end instead of completing one single step and handing the process over to the next one. The platform reads everything, analyses it, breaking down to sentences and topics and then builds a map of what the organisation knows in order to generate anything. Now a manager can give Arusto fifty unedited recordings and get back organised learning that matches the company's standards for tone, depth and style.
This speed opens up new ways for organisations to plan their activities. In a recent negotiation with a Gulf institution that hired consultants to determine which programmes to develop, Yuvraj suggested doing exactly the opposite: "Now you can create and launch programmes so quickly. Why don't you let the market dictate what you need to develop?" – he asks. "Even if you discard half of what you've created, the costs are negligible. You are better off having an ever-evolving portfolio than trying to fine-tune a solution that will become obsolete in six months".
However, fast generation alone does not make Arusto unique enough to stand out from dozens of existing AI tools. Yuvraj calls it a creation and governance layer and the latter is what he finds most important. Everyone in an organisation should be able to turn their knowledge into a learning course but there has to be someone to verify if the content is accurate and permitted. On Arusto, it is the business teams and individual experts who create while it is the compliance team, the training function or the faculty office that manages publishing and access to the content. All outputs are checked against the organisation's policies, and any line of a finished course can be traced to the document or recording it is generated from.
What the platform remembers
Since the whole process happens in one place, Arusto preserves something that is inevitably lost if content moves between different scattered tools: audience it was built for, its purpose (job function and institution), and all edits made throughout the process. If work jumps from one writing tool to another voice tool and then to a video editor, the context is lost. On Arusto it is accumulated.
It is this record that enables the platform to learn. Together with data on how learners interact with it (which parts of the course are difficult, skipped or boring) it shows what works for different audiences within a particular organisation. Over time it turns into a basis for personalised learning and, eventually, knowledge generation on demand. Yuvraj calls this infrastructure for the knowledge an organisation operates on and his vision is bigger than training alone. He aims to build the place where knowledge is captured and preserved in an accessible format both for other people and AI systems in order to avoid losing years of experience when someone leaves.
Early results
Arusto generated more than a million dollars in annual recurring revenue in its first year. Its clients are enterprises, global online learning providers, large universities and public sector training providers, one of which is responsible for training more than fifteen million government employees. The volume of content generated on the platform increases more than twofold each quarter. TechCrunch recently named Arusto among the top 200 startups in the world, and Yuvraj was invited to talk about the future of learning at the QS MENA Summit.
Arusto invested no money in marketing yet and gets most of its deals through introductions. After seeing Arusto in action 35 to 40 percent of demos turn into pilots, and around 85 percent of pilots turn into contracts.
In the system that Yuvraj is building, the new analyst at the bank would still learn how money laundering works. However, she would also learn how her own bank handles it, from the colleague sitting two desks away, recorded and approved long before he retires.
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