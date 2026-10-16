Yuvraj Singh and the knowledge two desks away

However, fast generation alone does not make Arusto unique enough to stand out from dozens of existing AI tools. Yuvraj calls it a creation and governance layer and the latter is what he finds most important. Everyone in an organisation should be able to turn their knowledge into a learning course but there has to be someone to verify if the content is accurate and permitted. On Arusto, it is the business teams and individual experts who create while it is the compliance team, the training function or the faculty office that manages publishing and access to the content. All outputs are checked against the organisation's policies, and any line of a finished course can be traced to the document or recording it is generated from.