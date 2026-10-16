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Yuvraj Singh and the knowledge two desks away

Arusto, founded by Yuvraj Singh, uses AI to transform an organisation’s internal knowledge and expert experience into personalised, governed learning content quickly, helping businesses preserve institutional knowledge and improve employee training.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 12:09 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh and the knowledge two desks away

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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