Zee Media Hosted Global Innovation & Leadership Summit 2025 Reaches London, Global Achievers Honoured At UK Parliament

The Zee Media Global Innovation and Leadership Summit was organised by Zee Media in London, the capital of England. Zee Bharat, Zee Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand, and WION played a significant role in the successful organization of this summit. The summit was held across two landmark London venues: the House of Lords and the Courthouse Soho, bringing together distinguished MSME business leaders and global dignitaries.

The summit commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. On the stage, Santosh Kumar, Editor, Zee Bharat, Ramesh Chandra, Editor, Zee Uttar Pradesh/ Uttarakhand, Arif Kazakia, Executive Director, Asian Human Rights Forum, Suresh Mangalagini, General Secretary (Overseas), BJP and Ramesh Arora, Chairman, Namaste Bharat jointly performed the lamp-lighting ceremony.

Several distinguished personalities from India and the United Kingdom were honored at the Zee Global Innovation and Leadership Summit. Among them were Members of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom — Lord Rami Ranger and Baroness Sandip Verma. Lord Krish Raval of the House of Lords also felicitated Ramesh Arora. From the Indian community, honors were presented to Singapore Hospitality Group CEO Ramesh Arora, Overseas BJP General Secretary Suresh Mangalgiri, former British Mayor Darshan Grewal, Businessman Devendra Tyagi and Executive Director of the Asian Human Rights Forum Arif Kazaria.

During the award ceremony, Agarwal Packers and Movers and Steris Healthcare Private Limited were presented with the Best Emerging Company award. Former Delhi High Court Justice Rajneesh Bhatnagar was honored for his contributions to social work. In the entertainment category, filmmaker Bharat Singh, director of Udaipur Files, was also awarded.

In addition, all honored Zee Media guests had the opportunity to explore and experience London closely. The journey proved to be truly unique and unforgettable. They witnessed the scenic beauty of the River Thames, enjoyed panoramic views of the entire city from the London Eye, and experienced the grandeur of the royal Changing of the Guard ceremony. The guests also admired the magnificence of Buckingham Palace and visited the Tower of London, where the historic KohiNoor is preserved.

Every moment deepened the experience of London’s rich heritage, royal elegance, and global identity. “London is a city where every street tells a story of history. Here, tradition and modernity walk hand in hand. It is a unique blend of royal legacy, world-class culture, and global vision. London is not just a city, but a vibrant capital of experiences. It leaves every visitor inspired by its grandeur and dignity.”

The second day of the summit, held at Courthouse Soho, furthered the dialogue on leadership, sustainability, India’s global footprint and cross-border partnerships.

The summit featured discussions on India’s development story, global collaborations, and the Government of India’s key initiatives driving sustained economic growth. The day concluded with a felicitation ceremony, celebrating collaboration, innovation and shared growth.

Through this international platform, Zee Media reaffirmed its commitment to taking India’s leadership story to a global audience while honouring changemakers who reflect the nation’s entrepreneurial spirit and progressive vision.

