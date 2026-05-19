Zee Media WION Global Innovation and Leadership Summit Strengthens India–Sri Lanka Relations

The Zee Media - WION Global Innovation and Leadership Summit, Sri Lanka, emerged as a prestigious platform bringing together some of the brightest minds, industry leaders, and visionaries shaping the future of business and the economy. The event was designed to strengthen bilateral cooperation amid the growing economic and cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka.

The event was graced by senior political leaders, ministers, diplomats and business figures from India and Sri Lanka - Hanif Yusoof, Governor of the Western Province and Special Envoy of the President for Foreign Investment, Chathuranga Abeysinghe, Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Prof. Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe, Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Tourism, Santosh Jha, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. While addressing the audience, the dignitaries highlighted the strong and enduring relationship between India and Sri Lanka, while also emphasising emerging opportunities for international collaboration, trade, and investment.

The event featured addresses by Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, Sage Group; Manish Chaturvedi, Founder & MD, Indus Strategy Financial Advisors; Sajith Premadasa, Opposition Leader, Sri Lanka; Dr. Damenda Porage, Head, International Buddhist Federation, Sri Lanka; Acharya Manish, Director, Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited; and Dinesh Victor, Founder and Managing Director, SIP Academy India Pvt. Ltd. The summit also featured an insightful wealth masterclass by Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor, Zee Business, and Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner & Fund Manager, Complete Circle Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

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Carrying the theme of innovation and leadership amid a changing global order, the summit featured insightful panel discussions with prominent leaders and industry experts. A panel discussion on “News, Narratives & New Realities in South Asia” featured Nistar Cassim, Chief Editor, Daily FT; Bruno Diwakara, Owner of the YouTube channel SL VLOG; and Umair Wolid, Co-Founder, Newswire. Another engaging session on “India–Sri Lanka: Transforming Ties with Trade” brought together Santosh Menon, President, Lanka India Business Association (LIBA); Nimal S. Cooke, Executive Director, Capital Maharaja Group (CMG); and Tania Abeysundara, Chairperson, Sri Lanka United Business Alliance. The summit also hosted a discussion on “India–Sri Lanka: Where Capital Finds Opportunity” featuring Krishan Balendra, Chairman, Ceylon Chamber of Commerce & John Keells Group, and Dr. Sulochana Segera, Founder & Chairperson, Women in Management (WIM).

The event celebrated and honoured distinguished industry leaders and professionals across diverse sectors for their exceptional contributions and achievements in leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship. The awardees included Sushil Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman, Avro Recycling Limited, who received the Lifetime Achievement Honour (Plastic Man of India); Uttam Sinha, Founder Director, Cosmosign Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd., for Excellence in Branding & Retail Fit-Outs (B2B); Ashok Kumar Rankhamb, The Grand Legacy Resort & Spa, Mahabaleshwar, for Excellence in Hospitality Industry; Manish Chaturvedi, Founder & MD, Indus Strategy Financial Advisors, recognised as Impact Leader in Business & Investment Strategy; Prakash Rijal, Founder, MIPA Industries, for Excellence in Agriplastic Innovation; Hari Nair, CEO, RNA Builders (NG), for Excellence in Real Estate Sector; Vaishali Junnarkar, Teacher, Balasahab Bharde School, for Excellence in Education & Social Service; Vivek Singh, Managing Director, MINDS LAB PUBLISHING, for Excellence in Emerging Publishing in Medicine & Healthcare; Rahul Timbadia, Founder & Managing Director, La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd & Saj Hotels Ltd, for Excellence in Metal & Steel Industries and Tourism; Mukesh Pandit, Managing Director, Anjali Floor Concrete Solution Pvt. Ltd., for Excellence in Industrial Flooring Services; G. Shunmuga Raja, Managing Director, Rightway Health International Pvt. Ltd., honoured as an Inspiring Mentor in Direct Selling Industry; K. Srinivasa Rao, Managing Director, Hamtek Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., for Excellence in Power Plant Engineering & Systems Excellence; Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, Sage Group, for Excellence in Education Sector; Pradeep Chandanan, MD, INHIBEO Water Solution & Technologies, for Excellence in Wastewater Management; Salim Jafri, MD, Aasma Builders & Coloniser Ltd., Bilaspur, for Excellence in Real Estate Sector; Deepak Kumar, Director, Homlily Construction, Ranchi, Jharkhand, for Excellence in Real Estate Sector; Biswajit Dutta, VC, Techno Global University Sironj, for Excellence in Education Sector; Arpit Chopra Jain, Critical Disease Specialist & MD, Arogya Super Speciality Modern Homeopathy Clinic, for Excellence in Homeopathy; Sumit Ranavat, CEO & Founder, SASI Global Education Pvt. Ltd., for Excellence in AI Education & Career Consultancy; Ravi Singhal, Director & CEO, GCL Broking, for Excellence in Financial Services; Rajesh Jain, Director, KGK Realty (India) Limited, recognised as an Iconic Real Estate Developer of India; Dinesh Victor, Founder and Managing Director, SIP Academy India Pvt. Ltd., honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Honour for promoting skill development; Acharya Manish (Naturopathy & Diet Expert), Director, Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited, recognised for India’s Leading and Fastest Growing Integrated Ayurveda and Medical Sciences Institute; MK Bhatia, Chairman & Founder, MITS Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., honoured as a Visionary Leader of the Region; Simrat Kathuria, Proprietor and Founder, The Diet Xperts, for Excellence in Nutrition & Wellness; Rakesh Jain, Managing Director, Design India Advertising Ltd., for Excellence in Advertising & Promotion; Rohit Jain, Director, RRR Infra Developers, for Excellence in Real Estate Sector; Kuldeep Singh, Director, SKM Contractor & Services Pvt. Ltd., for Excellence in Contracting Services; Dr. Kumar Prashant, Director, Jaya Siddhartha Hospital, honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Honour for Excellence in Critical Healthcare; and Dr. Avinash Singh Chauhan, Managing Director, Shivaya Hospital, for Excellence in Healthcare.

The discussions, insights, and exchange of ideas at the summit reflected the dynamic transformations taking place across industries and the global landscape. The Sri Lanka edition aimed to position the country as an attractive destination for Indian investors and tourists, while fostering meaningful dialogue on innovation, enterprise, and cross-border collaboration. The event marked a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties and advancing shared growth and prosperity between India and Sri Lanka.

Watch the highlights of the summit - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKD9IRjNEpXv90oY-pn3VDuzNhE3M6COy&si=KOGGG5U64MTV-n1n