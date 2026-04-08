Zero Depreciation Bike Insurance Explained: What it Means for Two-Wheeler Owners?

Zero depreciation bike insurance is an add-on to a comprehensive two-wheeler policy. This type of insurance aims to restrict the deduction based on depreciation while settling the claims. This type of insurance has become relevant over time due to the increasing cost of repair. This is because bikes these days are made up of various components like plastic & fiber.

While discussing two-wheeler insurance, we generally discuss premium and compliance-related aspects. However, the actual working of this type of policy is usually understood only while making claims. Over the years, several add-ons have been introduced in the comprehensive two-wheeler insurance policy. Each policy has been created to fill in a gap.

What is Zero Depreciation Bike Insurance?

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So, let’s understand what is Zero Depreciation Bike Insurance?

Zero depreciation is essentially an optional feature that one gets with their normal bike insurance policy. The Primary goal is to reduce the impact of depreciation when the insurance companies need to calculate the amount they need to pay in case of damages.

In the case of an average comprehensive bike insurance policy, the Insurance companies reduce the amount they need to pay by considering the depreciation factor. As a result, the value of the parts is reduced because of the depreciation factor. With the zero depreciation cover, the reduction in value is either limited or completely removed in the case of certain parts of the bike.

Why is Zero Depreciation Important for Two Wheeler Owners?

Depreciation is a commonly used term in insurance policies. In the case of two-wheelers, depreciation affects those parts which are non-metallic in nature, such as plastic parts, fiber body covers, rubber parts, and paint.

Since two-wheelers have a high percentage of these non-metallic parts, depreciation affects two-wheeler insurance policies compared to other vehicles. Even a small scratch on the bike or scooter can cause replacement of these parts, resulting in high depreciation.

Who Should Opt for Zero Depreciation Cover?

It is a good option for those riders who want to have certain costs and fewer deductions regarding depreciation. Here are some kinds of riders who should think about availing themselves of Zero depreciation bike insurance:

First-hand owners of brand-new two-wheelers, where depreciation is high and affects the repair cost heavily

Riders owning premium or high-value motorcycles, where the cost of spare parts is high

Riders who commute regularly and are likely to face minor damages and repairs due to regular use

Riders who want to have an idea about their repair costs, even if it means paying in advance

The Place of Zero Depreciation Cover in a Bike Insurance Policy?

The inclusion of a zero depreciation cover does not alter the comprehensive policy. However, the comprehensive policy itself remains the same. What has altered is the process in which the depreciation on the insured components will be settled. Hence, the inclusion of the cover has been regarded as a settlement focused cover and not a cover that covers more accidents or problems. This cover has been offered by the insurance companies on certain conditions, most of the times relating to the age and the number of claims allowed in a policy.

Impact of Zero Depreciation Cover on Insurance Premium

The inclusion of zero depreciation cover will lead to an increase in the premium amount you have to pay for your bike. This increase will vary according to different parameters like the age of the bike, model of the bike, pricing strategy of the insurance company, and risk-related guidelines set by the company. Both the company and experts agree that the inclusion of zero depreciation cover will lead to shifting the cost from the post-accident period to the period when the premium is paid in advance.

In simpler words, you will have to pay a little more at the time of purchasing the insurance in return for better and more reliable repair costs.

Why Standard Bike Insurance May Feel Insufficient?

In consideration to two-wheelers, they face a lot more risks in their daily life compared to cars. These risks include slips, falls, and minor bumps. Although these risks may not cause significant problems in the machines, they may cause the repairment of external parts like panels and covers.

Standard comprehensive policies will cover these types of repairs, but they will also include depreciation in the amount you will ultimately receive. This is where the rider realizes what they thought was covered and the reality of the costs they will face. This is where zero depreciation cover comes in to play. It’s intended to help eliminate the gap without increasing the cost of the insurance.

The zero depreciation bike insurance is an add-on which helps in minimizing the difference between the insured value and the repair cost due to depreciation. For those considering two-wheeler insurance today. It’s more about the amount of assurance they require from the insurance than the premium amount.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)