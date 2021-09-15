IPL 2021: Huge blow for DC as THIS player ruled out due to injury

Delhi Capitals have suffered a big blow ahead of the start of the second phase of IPL 2021 in UAE as their left-arm orthodox bowler Manimaran Siddharth has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

The 23-year-old incurred a quadriceps strain during training in Dubai. Left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya has been named as Siddharth's replacement for the remainder of the season.

According to the information received here, the slow left-arm orthodox picked up quadriceps strain during the training session in Dubai. "JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced that left-arm orthodox bowler Manimaran Siddharth has been ruled out of the VIVO IPL 2021 due to an injury. The 23-year-old incurred a quadriceps strain during training in Dubai," DC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The blue brigade further announced left-arm medium-fast bowler Kulwant Khejroliya as Siddharth's replacement. "Left-arm medium-fast bowler Kulwant Khejroliya has been named as Siddharth's replacement for the remainder of the season.”

SQUAD UPDATE Left-arm pacer @KKhejroliya, who was already a part of the DC bio-bubble as a net bowler, joins the roster for the remainder of #IPL2021 as @Siddharth_M03's replacement. Official Statement https://t.co/ZSH8HxiZVP#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/0zdh7PLfR5 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 15, 2021

Khejroliya, who is already part of the Delhi Capitals team bio-bubble as a net bowler, has taken 17 wickets in 15 T20 matches at an average of 23.29. The 29-year-old represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 seasons, taking 3 wickets in 5 IPL matches.

The Delhi Capitals support staff is currently looking at Manimaran Siddharth's rehabilitation programme in Dubai. He will be heading back to India in a few days where he will continue to undergo rehabilitation.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Capitals' South African fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, and Ben Dwarshuis from Australia arrived at the team hotel in Dubai.

All players were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. Dwarshuis will be in quarantine for 6 days while the South African players have entered the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble directly from the bio-bubble set up for the recently-concluded ODI and T20I series in Sri Lanka.