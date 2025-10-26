0,0 To Vintage Chase; Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Miserable Two Ducks In ODI Series Against Australia Series Says, 'Game Shows You...'

India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli admitted that it feels great to “be out of the pond” after bouncing back to form with an unbeaten 74 in India’s emphatic nine-wicket victory over Australia in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. After enduring a rough patch with back-to-back ducks in the first two ODIs, Kohli returned to his best, guiding India to a successful chase of 237 alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, who remained not out on 121. The partnership ensured India avoided a series sweep, sealing a consolation win after losing the opening two matches.

Kohli Reflects on His Challenging Phase

Post-match, the former India captain reflected on his recent struggles and the importance of mental resilience during tough times.

“Good to be out of the pond. The game shows you something even at this stage. It’s so challenging when things aren’t going your way. Situations in the middle get the best out of me. Easy to bat with Rohit, glad it was a match-finishing stand. From early on, we understood the game well. That’s how you become successful. Even back in the day, we thought we could take games away from the opposition. It all started in 2013 vs Australia, in the ODIs at home. They also know that games are sealed if we batted 20 overs together. We’ve loved coming to this country, played some of our best. You guys have been brilliant,” Kohli said after the match.

Kohli’s statement highlighted how his partnership with Rohit continues to anchor India’s batting, a bond that has flourished for more than a decade across formats.

Kohli Breaks Another Sachin Tendulkar Record

Coming to the crease after Shubman Gill’s dismissal with India at 69 for 1, Kohli received a roaring welcome from the Sydney crowd. He got off the mark with a single off his very first delivery, celebrating the moment with a small fist pump a gesture that reflected both relief and determination.

Kohli then built his innings patiently before reaching his 75th ODI half-century, achieving yet another milestone in his illustrious career. With this fifty, he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most 50-plus scores in ODI chases, moving past the legendary cricketer’s tally of 69 such scores. Kohli also continues to hold the record for the most hundreds in ODI chases, with a remarkable 28 centuries to his name.

As India now looks ahead to the upcoming T20I series, Kohli’s return to form and composure under pressure serve as a timely boost ; a reminder of why he remains one of the greatest finishers in the modern game.