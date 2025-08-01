Advertisement
INDIA VS ENGLAND 5TH TEST 2025

1 in 32,768! India’s Unbelievable Toss Losing Streak Hits 15 In Final Test vs England

India sets an unwanted world record by losing their 15th consecutive toss in international cricket during the final Test against England at The Oval.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 09:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
1 in 32,768! India's Unbelievable Toss Losing Streak Hits 15 In Final Test vs England

In a sequence that defies probability and borders on the bizarre, Team India scripted an unprecedented low in international cricket by losing their 15th consecutive toss across all formats. The latest blow came at the Oval in London, where England’s stand-in captain Ollie Pope won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill, who has now lost five tosses in a row in this series alone, seemed unflustered on the surface but couldn’t escape the growing scrutiny around this strange streak. The odds of losing 15 straight tosses, each with a 50-50 chance, stand at a staggering 1 in 32,768 — a statistical improbability that has now become a stark reality.

Unbelievable Toss Losing Streak Becomes Historic

India’s toss-losing run, which began in January 2025, includes 2 T20Is, 8 ODIs, and now 5 Test matches. The last time an Indian skipper won a toss was during a T20I against England in Rajkot under Suryakumar Yadav. Since then, it’s been a never-ending downward spiral of coin-flip defeats, culminating in a world record that no team would want.

Previous records include the West Indies’ 12 consecutive toss losses in 1999 and England’s 11 between 2022 and 2023. India’s current streak now sits atop that unfortunate list.

Oval Test Begins with Four Changes for Both Sides

With conditions overcast and some green on the pitch, Pope had no hesitation in bowling first — especially with swing likely to aid the pacers early on. "Bit overcast, no-brainer to have a bowl on this pitch,” Pope said after winning the toss. “We bat deep. We’re not here to settle for a draw, we want to win it."

England made four changes, including resting regular captain Ben Stokes due to a shoulder injury. Also missing were Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, and Brydon Carse. New faces like Jacob Bethell and Jamie Smith added youthful exuberance to the lineup.

India responded with their own shuffle. Out went star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Shardul Thakur, and batter Cheteshwar Pujara. In came promising talents: Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair, and Prasidh Krishna.

“We don’t mind losing the toss if we win the game,” Shubman Gill stated. “The wicket looks good despite the overcast. If we can put up a good total in the first innings, we’re confident the bowlers will deliver.”

India’s Playing XI: A Blend of Youth and Experience

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Karun Nair
All-rounders/WK: Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar
Bowlers: Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

England’s XI saw Joe Root return to form alongside Pope, with the exciting Harry Brook and Zak Crawley forming a solid top order. The bowling unit, led by Chris Woakes and supported by Atkinson, Overton, and Tongue, looks lethal in English conditions.

Can Gill Break the Curse?

While losing tosses doesn’t directly impact the scoreboard, it can influence match strategy — especially in Tests, where overhead conditions and pitch freshness play a major role. For Shubman Gill, a captain yet to win a toss, the mental challenge grows with every flip.

However, Gill’s positive outlook and India’s consistent team performances offer hope. The side has come agonizingly close to wins throughout the series — often missing out by fine margins. With this being the series decider, the team will be keen to push that extra 5-10% Gill spoke of and finish on a high.

