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NewsCricket10 Indians with a five-wicket haul on Test debut: Manav Suthar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and more; check full list
MANAV SUTHAR

10 Indians with a five-wicket haul on Test debut: Manav Suthar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and more; check full list

Here is the complete list of 10 Indian bowlers including Manav Suthar, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin who have claimed a five-wicket haul on Test debut: 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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10 Indians with a five-wicket haul on Test debut: Manav Suthar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and more; check full list Pic credit: BCCI/IANS

In a sensational start to his international career, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar etched his name into Indian cricket history by claiming 6 wickets for 33 runs on his Test debut against Afghanistan in the one-off Test at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. Suthar, the 23-year-old Rajasthan all-rounder became the 10th Indian bowler (and 7th spinner) to claim a  five-wicket haul on Test debut.  

Suthar's performance helped bowl out Afghanistan for just 152 in their first innings, allowing India to enforce the follow-on. He bowled 22 overs with 10 maidens, displaying impressive control, flight, and turn on a surface that assisted spinners.

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Indians With A Five-Wicket Haul On Test Debut

Here is the complete list of 10 Indian bowlers who have claimed a  five-wicket haul on Test debut:

No.        Player                  Figures          Opponent              Year

1.    Mohammad Nissar      5/93                 England            1932

2.     Vaman Kumar             5/64                Pakistan            1961

3.     Syed Abid Ali             6/55                Australia           1967

4.     Dilip Doshi                 6/103             Australia           1979

5.     Narendra Hirwani      8/61 & 8/75)  West Indies       1988

6.    Amit Mishra               5/71                Australia           2008

7.    Ravichandran Ashwin  6/47            West Indies        2011

8.    Mohammed Shami      5/47           West Indies          2013

9.    Axar Patel                   5/60             England                 2021

10.   Manav Suthar             6/33            Afghanistan           2026

What Makes Suthar’s Debut Special? 

Hailing from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Manav Suthar has given Indian cricket fans a glimpse into the future. Tasked with play a key role the spin department against a gritty Afghanistan side, the young left-arm orthodox spinner showed maturity way beyond his years.  

The 23-year-old Suthar, the domestic star (with 129 first-class wickets) has already shown maturity, pace variation (over 90 kph at times), and old-school flight reminiscent of great Indian spinners.

With senior spinners transitioning out of the format, Suthar’s dream debut proves that India’s production line of world-class spin talent remains perfectly intact.   

Playing Xs For IND vs AFG One Off Test  

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Saleem 

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