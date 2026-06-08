10 Indians with a five-wicket haul on Test debut: Manav Suthar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and more; check full list

In a sensational start to his international career, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar etched his name into Indian cricket history by claiming 6 wickets for 33 runs on his Test debut against Afghanistan in the one-off Test at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. Suthar, the 23-year-old Rajasthan all-rounder became the 10th Indian bowler (and 7th spinner) to claim a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

Suthar's performance helped bowl out Afghanistan for just 152 in their first innings, allowing India to enforce the follow-on. He bowled 22 overs with 10 maidens, displaying impressive control, flight, and turn on a surface that assisted spinners.



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Indians With A Five-Wicket Haul On Test Debut

Here is the complete list of 10 Indian bowlers who have claimed a five-wicket haul on Test debut:

No. Player Figures Opponent Year

1. Mohammad Nissar 5/93 England 1932

2. Vaman Kumar 5/64 Pakistan 1961

3. Syed Abid Ali 6/55 Australia 1967

4. Dilip Doshi 6/103 Australia 1979

5. Narendra Hirwani 8/61 & 8/75) West Indies 1988

6. Amit Mishra 5/71 Australia 2008

7. Ravichandran Ashwin 6/47 West Indies 2011

8. Mohammed Shami 5/47 West Indies 2013

9. Axar Patel 5/60 England 2021

10. Manav Suthar 6/33 Afghanistan 2026

Narendra Hirwani holds the record for the best figures (and match haul of 16/136).



Only three fast bowlers (Nissar, Abid Ali, Shami) feature on the list; the rest are spinners.



Suthar’s 6/33 is the second-best debut innings figures by an Indian after Hirwani.



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What Makes Suthar’s Debut Special?

Hailing from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Manav Suthar has given Indian cricket fans a glimpse into the future. Tasked with play a key role the spin department against a gritty Afghanistan side, the young left-arm orthodox spinner showed maturity way beyond his years.

The 23-year-old Suthar, the domestic star (with 129 first-class wickets) has already shown maturity, pace variation (over 90 kph at times), and old-school flight reminiscent of great Indian spinners.

With senior spinners transitioning out of the format, Suthar’s dream debut proves that India’s production line of world-class spin talent remains perfectly intact.

Playing Xs For IND vs AFG One Off Test



India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Saleem