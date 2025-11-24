Legendary Sachin Tendulkar, former India captain Virat Kohli, head coach Gautam Gambhir and members of the cricketing fraternity, paid emotional respects and condoled the passing of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra.

The iconic actor, celebrated for over 300 films including timeless classics like Sholay (1975) and Chupke Chupke (1975), left for the heavenly abode at the age of 89.

Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on November 12 after he experienced breathing issues and was reportedly put on a ventilator. He later showed signs of recovery and was discharged from the hospital.

However, just days after being released to continue his convalescence at his Juhu home, the legendary actor breathed his last on Monday.

Heartfelt Tributes from Cricket Stars

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar paid an emotional tribute to Dharmendra after the 89-year-old actor passed away due to age-related concerns on Monday in Mumbai.

“I, like many others, took an instant liking to Dharmendra ji, the actor, who entertained us with his versatility. That on-screen bond became stronger off-screen when I met him. His energy was incredibly infectious, and he would always tell me, “Tumko dekhkar ek kilo khoon badh jaata hai mera.” He had an effortless warmth, making everyone around him feel valued and special. It was impossible not to be a fan of the person he was. Today, my heart feels heavy with his passing. Aisa lagta hai jaise mera 10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya hai. Will miss you,” Tendulkar wrote on X on Monday.

Former India captain Virat Kohli remembered Dharmendra as an actor who captivated hearts with his charm and his talent.

"Today, we have lost a legend of Indian cinema who captivated hearts with his charm and his talent. A true icon who inspired everyone who watched him. May the family find strength in this tough time. My sincere condolences to the whole family," Kohli wrote on his condolence message on X.

Meanwhile, India head coach Gautam Gambhir said that late actor was the absolute favourite of his family.

"Personality and charisma like no other! He was the absolute favourite of my family," wrote Gambhir.

Cricketer turned commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu also shared a picture of himself alongside Dharmendra and wrote, The most handsome actor I ever saw, heart of gold - ‘Sholay’ would arguably be the greatest Hindi film of all time … fatherly figure for me and a legend forever…strength to his family to bear the irreparable loss."

NCA head VVS Laxman shared a heartfelt message as he wrote, "Deeply mourn the loss of Dharmender Ji, a timeless star whose presence lit up the screens and our lives. His legacy will remain etched in our hearts. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Dharmendra's career, lasting over sixty years, earned him the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award. He leaves a cinematic legacy that has influenced multiple generations and a widespread fan base that transcends borders, an achievement few actors can match.