/10 over criteria: Why was Hardik Pandya dropped from India’s West Indies ODI and T20I squads?

Hardik Pandya will have to wait longer for his return to India's senior white ball setup after the selectors left the star all rounder out of both squads for the upcoming home series against West Indies. India are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is during the tour. The ODI leg begins on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by matches in Guwahati on September 30 and New Chandigarh on October 3. The T20I series will then be played in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru between October 6 and October 17.