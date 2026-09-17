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10 over criteria: Why was Hardik Pandya dropped from India’s West Indies ODI and T20I squads?

Hardik Pandya will have to wait longer for his return to India's senior white ball setup after the selectors left the star all rounder out of both squads for the upcoming home series against West Indies.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 07:18 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 07:18 AM IST
10 over criteria: Why was Hardik Pandya dropped from India’s West Indies ODI and T20I squads?
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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