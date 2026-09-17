/10 over criteria: Why was Hardik Pandya dropped from India’s West Indies ODI and T20I squads?

Hardik Pandya will have to wait longer for his return to India's senior white ball setup after the selectors left the star all rounder out of both squads for the upcoming home series against West Indies. India are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is during the tour. The ODI leg begins on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by matches in Guwahati on September 30 and New Chandigarh on October 3. The T20I series will then be played in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru between October 6 and October 17.
Why Hardik Pandya Was Not Picked
Pandya's omission comes as he continues his return from fitness setbacks. While the BCCI has not publicly issued a detailed explanation specifically for his exclusion, reports indicate that the selectors want him to demonstrate that he can handle the demands of ODI cricket before bringing him back into the senior squad.
According to an NDTV report, Pandya is expected to be declared fit around September 20, but the selection panel wants him to establish his ability to bowl his complete 10 overs for India A before considering him for the senior side. The report quoted the selection panel's position as: 'not six overs, but Pandya will only be included when he starts bowling his full quota of 10 overs.'
That requirement is significant because Pandya's value in India's ODI combination is closely linked to his role as a seam bowling all rounder. The selectors are therefore looking beyond a return to competitive cricket and assessing whether he can sustain a full workload.
India A Opportunity Comes First
Pandya has, however, been included in India's one day squad for the upcoming India A series against Australia A in Puducherry. The BCCI's squad announcement makes his selection subject to fitness clearance. The three one day matches are scheduled for October 6, October 9 and October 11.
This gives Pandya a route back into competitive 50 over cricket before another possible opportunity with the senior Indian team. His India A selection also provides the selectors with a chance to assess his bowling workload and match fitness in the one day format.
Nitish Kumar Reddy Gets The Opening
With Pandya unavailable, Nitish Kumar Reddy has been moved into India's ODI squad for the West Indies series. He was originally part of India's Asian Games squad but has now been withdrawn from that group to join the ODI side.
India's ODI squad is led by Shubman Gill, with KL Rahul as vice captain. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also been selected, while Auqib Nabi and Naman Dhir have received maiden ODI call ups.
India's ODI Squad: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC], Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.
India's T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.
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