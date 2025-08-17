‘10 Saal Se Kuch Nai Jitaya’: Fans Feel Betrayed As Pakistan Keep Backing Underperforming Seniors, Says Ahmed Shehzad

Asia Cup 2025: As the countdown to the Asia Cup begins, the cricketing spotlight is once again on the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clashes. There is even a possibility that the arch-rivals may lock horns three times in the tournament, raising the stakes further.

But questions remain over Pakistan’s form and ability to handle the pressure. After their crushing ODI series defeat against the West Indies, doubts have grown stronger, and even the country’s former cricketers admit that things don’t look bright.

‘India Are Far Ahead, But Pressure Can Equalize’

Former Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad admitted that the national team’s recent form has left the fans shattered. He, however, still hopes that captain Mohammad Rizwan and his men can rise to the occasion.

“If you ask me, Pakistan’s performance has not been that good, and it’s not hidden from anyone. If you compare them with India, they are far ahead, which is an undeniable fact,” Shehzad said.

At the same time, he stressed that India-Pakistan encounters are different from any other matches.

“When India and Pakistan play together, the chances are always fifty-fifty as it’s a pressure game. Pressure brings both teams on the same page because the chances of committing errors are almost equal. India may have more match-winners, but pressure can sting them anytime,” he added.

‘10 Saal Se Kuch Nai Jitaya’

Shehzad also took a strong dig at Pakistan’s team management, accusing them of relying on players who have been in the setup for more than a decade without delivering any major success.

“Awaam kehti hai ki naye players ko develop karte hue agar aap haar jayein to it’s ok. But wo players jin pe investment hui hai, jo 10 saal se khelte hi ja rahe hain, jinhone matches nahi jitwaye, aisi investment sabka dil todte hain,” he remarked.

According to him, fans feel betrayed because young players are not being backed, while the same senior cricketers continue to get repeated chances without producing results.

Fans Want Change and Results

Shehzad further added that people are nostalgic about the old days when Pakistan were considered a force to reckon with. The team’s struggles against the West Indies, followed by the Asia Cup preparations, have only increased the frustration among the supporters.

“I wish the Pakistan team all the best. They not only beat India but also win the Asia Cup and make the citizens happy,” Shehzad said.