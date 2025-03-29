Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) created history by defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk for the first time in 17 years. With this victory, RCB now sits at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, having won both of their opening matches convincingly.

RCB started their campaign with a strong statement, defeating the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at Eden Gardens. They then continued their dominance by overcoming CSK on their home turf, establishing themselves as serious contenders for the IPL 2025 trophy.

Former RCB player AB de Villiers, who was an integral part of the team for years, lauded their performance. De Villiers, who experienced the highs and lows of RCB closely, including their 2016 final loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. He praised the team’s squad depth and balance on his podcast, AB de Villiers 360.

"The balance of this RCB squad is 10 times better than in previous seasons," De Villiers remarked. He also highlighted the impact of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, saying, "I saw Bhuvi and thought, 'he wasn't going to play,' and then he came in. That's what you want. You want guys where you go 'Wow, is this guy the replacement?' He wasn’t even in the starting lineup for the first game (vs KKR), and now they bring in Bhuvi Kumar as a replacement for the second match. This is the kind of balance and depth you need in a team."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made an immediate impact by dismissing CSK’s Deepak Hooda early, showcasing his wicket-taking ability in the powerplay. His inclusion further strengthened RCB’s already formidable bowling attack.

Impressed by RCB’s commanding performances against two strong teams, AB de Villiers now eagerly awaits their next match against Gujarat Titans, scheduled to take place at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, on April 2.