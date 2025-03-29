Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2879318https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/10-times-better-than-before-ab-de-villiers-hails-rcb-s-squad-strength-after-bangalores-dominant-victory-against-csk-2879318.html
NewsCricket
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU

'10 Times Better Than Before': AB de Villiers Hails RCB’s Squad Strength After Bangalore's Dominant Victory Against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched a remarkable 50-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), marking a historic moment for the franchise. Former RCB star AB de Villiers lauded the team’s outstanding performance and squad strength, highlighting their dominance in the match. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'10 Times Better Than Before': AB de Villiers Hails RCB’s Squad Strength After Bangalore's Dominant Victory Against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) created history by defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk for the first time in 17 years. With this victory, RCB now sits at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, having won both of their opening matches convincingly.

RCB started their campaign with a strong statement, defeating the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at Eden Gardens. They then continued their dominance by overcoming CSK on their home turf, establishing themselves as serious contenders for the IPL 2025 trophy.

Former RCB player AB de Villiers, who was an integral part of the team for years, lauded their performance. De Villiers, who experienced the highs and lows of RCB closely, including their 2016 final loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. He praised the team’s squad depth and balance on his podcast, AB de Villiers 360.

"The balance of this RCB squad is 10 times better than in previous seasons," De Villiers remarked. He also highlighted the impact of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, saying, "I saw Bhuvi and thought, 'he wasn't going to play,' and then he came in. That's what you want. You want guys where you go 'Wow, is this guy the replacement?' He wasn’t even in the starting lineup for the first game (vs KKR), and now they bring in Bhuvi Kumar as a replacement for the second match. This is the kind of balance and depth you need in a team."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made an immediate impact by dismissing CSK’s Deepak Hooda early, showcasing his wicket-taking ability in the powerplay. His inclusion further strengthened RCB’s already formidable bowling attack.

Impressed by RCB’s commanding performances against two strong teams, AB de Villiers now eagerly awaits their next match against Gujarat Titans, scheduled to take place at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, on April 2.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK