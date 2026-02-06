Advertisement
While the world celebrated Smriti Mandhana’s match winning 87 off 41 balls in the WPL 2026 final, few knew that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain was battling a severe 103 degree fever just hours before the first ball was bowled.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 04:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
103-Degree Fever: The Untold story of Smriti Mandhana’s heroic & gritty WPL Final Masterclass vs DC Women Credits - Twitter

While the world celebrated Smriti Mandhana’s match winning 87 off 41 balls in the WPL 2026 final, few knew that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain was battling a severe 103 degree fever just hours before the first ball was bowled. The 29 year old left hander’s dedication ensured she not only took the field but also orchestrated a record breaking 165 run partnership with Georgia Voll to help RCB chase down 204 against Delhi Capitals.

Behind the Scenes: A Race Against Time

The extent of Mandhana’s illness was revealed during an emotional post match dressing room speech by RCB coach Malolan Rangarajan. The coach thanked the captain for her refusal to complain despite her deteriorating health on the eve of the summit clash.

“Smriti, thank you so much for being such a wonderful captain. And to have turned up for this game without any complaints. I know how ill you were last night. The effort you put in. For people who didn't know, she was at 103 last evening,” Rangarajan disclosed to the squad.

He further praised her professionalism, stating, “She has done whatever she could behind the scenes to be fully fit and available for us. So thank you, Smriti.”

A Statistical Masterclass

Despite her physical condition, Mandhana’s performance was nothing short of flawless. Her 87 run knock was the cornerstone of a chase that saw RCB claim their second WPL trophy. Mandhana ended the 2026 campaign as the tournament’s leading run scorer, amassing 377 runs across nine matches with a staggering average of 53.86 and a strike rate of 153.25.

The final itself became a test of nerves after both Mandhana and Voll fell against the run of play. With 10 runs required in the final over, Nadine de Klerk and Radha Yadav held their composure, with Yadav striking two boundaries to seal the victory with two balls to spare.

"Three Titles in Three Years"

Reflecting on the win, Mandhana was seen jumping in delight before being embraced by her teammates. She was quick to credit the RCB fan base for their unwavering loyalty throughout the season.

“Very pleased. Again, I feel RCB fans are the best fans in the world. Wherever we play, we get a lot of support,” she told the host broadcaster. “Even for now, they keep waiting. They know that again, I feel whatever we do is for them. And yeah, I mean, three titles in three years for the franchise. I mean, it's amazing.”

Overcoming Adversity

The victory was particularly significant for the franchise given the absence of star all rounder Ellyse Perry, who had to withdraw from the tournament for personal reasons before the season commenced. By securing this title, RCB has now matched Mumbai Indians with two WPL trophies, while also celebrating a broader "hat trick" of successes for the franchise including recent IPL achievements.

Smriti Mandhana’s 2026 WPL Stats:

Matches: 9

Runs: 377 (Orange Cap winner)

Average: 53.86

Strike Rate: 153.25

Final Score: 87 (41b)

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

