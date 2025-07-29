11 Centuries And Counting: Team India’s Batting Blitz Levels Iconic 1978 Record Vs England

The 2025 India vs England Test series has already been one for the ages, and India’s latest feat at Old Trafford only cemented that status. On the final day of the drawn fourth Test in Manchester, Washington Sundar brought up his maiden Test century — a calm, composed 101* that not only saved the match but also etched India’s name in the record books.

With Sundar’s ton, India equalled their long-standing record of 11 individual centuries in a single Test series, matching the mark first set in the 1978-79 home series against the West Indies. In doing so, this current Indian squad has delivered one of the most prolific collective batting performances in the history of the format — and this time, in England’s own backyard.

From Jaiswal to Sundar: Centuries Flow Across All Five Tests

India’s batting brilliance has been a recurring theme across the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. It began in Leeds, where Yashasvi Jaiswal’s elegant 101 set the tone. Captain Shubman Gill hammered 147, while Rishabh Pant dazzled with twin hundreds (134 & 118). KL Rahul’s 137 completed a sensational run spree, even though India lost the opener. The second Test in Birmingham was the Shubman Gill show. The captain produced a marathon 269, followed by a brisk 161 in the second innings — a double act that helped India level the series 1-1.

At Lord’s, India faltered, but KL Rahul’s fighting 100 was a silver lining in the third Test defeat that left the series 2-1 in England’s favour.

Then came Manchester — a Test match that saw India go from 0/2 to survival, thanks to the trio of centuries from Gill (103), Ravindra Jadeja (*107), and Washington Sundar (*101). It was the first time in Indian history that three batters scored centuries in the same second innings of a Test match.

Batting Resilience and Record-Breaking Consistency

India’s dominance hasn’t just been about centuries — it’s also about consistent team totals. The team has now posted seven 350+ totals in this series alone, breaking the previous record of six held by Australia in their iconic Ashes triumphs of 1920-21, 1948, and 1989.

Notably, India also batted five full sessions without losing a wicket during the Manchester Test — the longest unbroken stretch of resistance by any team since Pakistan’s famous six-session block against Australia in 2022. This display of mental strength and batting maturity has come on challenging English wickets, further enhancing the significance of the milestone.

Sundar’s Century: More Than Just Personal Glory

Washington Sundar’s unbeaten century was a long time coming — a culmination of grit, patience, and redemption after multiple injury setbacks. His calm under pressure helped anchor a 203-run unbroken partnership with Ravindra Jadeja on the final day — one that turned what seemed like a certain loss into a celebrated draw.

Sundar’s knock, coming after India conceded a 311-run first-innings lead, was pivotal in ensuring India stayed alive in the series. It was not just about runs; it was about belief. The knock also underlined the depth in India’s lower order, something England failed to crack despite having ample time and resources.