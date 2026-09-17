Laura Wolvaardt has added another remarkable chapter to her international career after the South Africa captain became the leading run scorer in women's T20Is in a calendar year. Her latest milestone came during a dominant performance against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Tuesday, September 15.
The right handed batter smashed an unbeaten 126 from 62 deliveries in the third T20I, helping South Africa post 200/1 before Zimbabwe were bowled out for 120. The 80 run victory also gave the Proteas an unassailable 3-0 advantage in the five match series.
Wolvaardt Moves Past Miles
Wolvaardt entered the contest needing a significant contribution to move beyond Hong Kong batter Natasha Miles' previous calendar year benchmark of 800 WT20I runs. Her 126 not out took her 2026 tally to 815 runs from 22 matches, putting her at the top of the list.
The innings was also Wolvaardt's fourth T20I hundred. According to the ICC, the century took her overall international hundred tally to 18, putting her level with India's Smriti Mandhana for the most hundreds in women's international cricket.
Her knock included 16 fours and four sixes, with a strike rate above 200. It was also a new career best in T20Is for the South African skipper, surpassing her previous highest score of 115* against Ireland in December last year.
The Record List In Full
Natasha Miles occupies second place after scoring 800 runs in 27 WT20Is for Hong Kong in 2026. Her best score during the year has been an unbeaten 100, while she has also recorded one century and six fifties. United Arab Emirates batter Esha Oza is third on the list with 779 runs from 22 matches in 2025. Her campaign included a highest score of 113, along with two centuries and three half centuries.
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu follows with 720 runs from 21 WT20Is in 2024. She produced a best of 119 not out that year, alongside two hundreds and four fifties.
Oza appears again in fifth position for her 2024 campaign, when she accumulated 711 runs from 20 matches. Her best was 114 not out, while she registered one century and four fifties.
West Indies star Hayley Matthews sits sixth after making 700 runs in 14 matches in 2023. Her best effort was 132, with one century and four half centuries.
Wolvaardt also features on the list for 2024, when she scored 673 runs in 19 WT20Is, including a best of 102, one century and three fifties.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur recorded 663 runs in 25 matches in 2018, including a career best 103, one century and two fifties.
Australia great Meg Lanning made 625 runs in 17 WT20Is in 2014, with a highest score of 126, one hundred and three fifties.
New Zealand's Amelia Kerr completes the top 10 with 596 runs from 16 matches in 2026. She has two centuries and two fifties, with a best score of 105.
South Africa Seal Series
Wolvaardt's individual achievement came alongside another commanding team performance. South Africa reached 200/1 before restricting Zimbabwe to 120, securing an 80 run win and taking a 3-0 lead in the five match series. Annerie Dercksen claimed a career best 5/15, while Karabo Meso remained unbeaten on 50.
Wolvaardt's century also saw her draw level with Athapaththu for the record of most WT20I centuries as captain, with both players now having four hundreds in that role.
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