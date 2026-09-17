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126 Runs, 16 Fours, 4 Sixes: Laura Wolvaardt's historic Zimbabwe rampage breaks World Record

Laura Wolvaardt has added another remarkable chapter to her international career after the South Africa captain became the leading run scorer in women's T20Is in a calendar year.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 09:09 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 09:10 AM IST
126 Runs, 16 Fours, 4 Sixes: Laura Wolvaardt's historic Zimbabwe rampage breaks World Record
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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