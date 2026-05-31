13.33 Average, six dismissals: Why Gill vs Bhuvneshwar could be the most decisive battle of IPL 2026 Final; Check all key battles

The IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is not just a contest between two teams, it is a collection of individual battles that could collectively determine who lifts the trophy on Sunday night.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and 2022 title winners Gujarat Titans have already faced each other three times this season, and each encounter has thrown up fascinating personal duels. The fourth and final meeting promises to be no different, with five matchups in particular carrying the potential to decide the destination of the IPL 2026 crown.

Kohli vs Rabada: Where the Final Could Be Won or Lost

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When Virat Kohli walks out to bat and Kagiso Rabada steams in with the new ball, the entire final could hinge on those opening exchanges. Kohli has been the heartbeat of RCB's batting this season while Rabada has been the most feared bowler in the tournament, leading the wicket-takers chart as the current Purple Cap holder. The South African has made a habit of suffocating top-order batters with hard lengths and relentless dot balls, and Kohli will need every ounce of his experience to counter that threat.

A failure here could leave RCB's innings in early trouble. A success could set the platform for something special.

Gill vs Bhuvneshwar: A Head-to-Head That Favors RCB

Shubman Gill enters the final as GT's most important batter and their best hope of providing a strong foundation at the top. The problem is that the bowler waiting for him, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has made a habit of dismissing him throughout their IPL history. The numbers are startling. In 79 deliveries faced against Bhuvneshwar across his IPL career, Gill has scored just 80 runs at a dismal average of 13.33 and has been dismissed six times.

For GT to have any realistic chance of winning the final, Gill must somehow find a way past a bowler who has had his measure more convincingly than almost anyone else in the game.

Rashid Khan's Battle Against RCB's Middle Order

Rashid Khan is GT's most dangerous bowler in the middle overs, but his record against RCB's two key middle-order batters could not be more contrasting. Rajat Patidar has treated the Afghan spinner with remarkable confidence, scoring 34 runs from just 16 deliveries at a stunning strike rate of 212.5 without being dismissed once. Devdutt Padikkal, however, has struggled considerably against Rashid, managing only 40 runs from 44 balls while being dismissed five times.

That split gives Rashid a clear tactical opportunity but also a significant vulnerability depending on who he is bowling to at any given moment.

Hazlewood vs GT's Dynamic Opening Pair

Josh Hazlewood faces perhaps the most complex challenge of any bowler in the final, needing to contain two batters who have had very different experiences against him.

Sai Sudharsan, for all his brilliance this season, has a relatively subdued record against the Australian, having scored 28 runs from 21 balls at a strike rate of 133.33 while being dismissed twice.

Jos Buttler is an entirely different proposition, having punished Hazlewood to the tune of 84 runs from just 47 deliveries at a remarkable strike rate of 178.72, though he too has fallen to the pacer twice.

Getting Buttler early while containing Sudharsan without leaking runs could be the bowling challenge that defines Hazlewood's evening and potentially the final itself.

Individual Duels Set to Shape the IPL 2026 Champion

While tactics, momentum and pressure will all play their part, IPL finals are often decided by moments of individual brilliance. Whether it is Kohli weathering Rabada's opening spell, Gill finally overcoming Bhuvneshwar, Rashid dominating the middle overs or Hazlewood winning his battle against GT's top order, these matchups could ultimately determine who walks away with the IPL 2026 trophy.