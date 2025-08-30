134 Runs, 5 Fines, 1 Fight: Dilli Boys Bring The Heat In DPL Eliminator 2025 As Rana And Rathi Penalized After Fight

In a dramatic turn of events during the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 eliminator match between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz, players Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi engaged in a heated argument that escalated on the field. Both players were subsequently fined for breaching the code of conduct. Digvesh Rathi was fined 80% of his match fees under Article 2.2 (Level 2) for conduct contrary to the spirit of the game. Nitish Rana received a 50% fine under Article 2.6 (Level 1) for using an obscene, offensive, or insulting gesture during the match. Aman Bharti was fined 30% for audible obscenity (Article 2.3, Level 1), Sumit Mathur 50% for actions provoking aggression (Article 2.5, Level 1), and Krish Yadav faced a full 100% fine citing audible obscenity and pointing a bat at an opposing player (Article 2.3, Level 2).

The media advisory from the DPL read:

"Code of Conduct Breach – Eliminator Match: South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions

Digvesh Rathi has been fined 80% of the Match Fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.2 (Level 2) for the conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.

Nitish Rana has been fined 50% of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.6 (Level 1) - Using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a match.

Aman Bharti has been fined 30% of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.3 (Level 1) for the use of audible obscenity during a Match.

Sumit Mathur has been fined 50% of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.5 (Level 1) - Using language, actions or gesture which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player.

Krish Yadav has been fined 100% of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.3 (Level 2) for the use of audible obscenity during a Match following an abuse from the opposing team player and pointing the bat towards the player."

During the eliminator clash, tensions flared after Nitish Rana smashed a stunning six off Digvesh Rathi's bowling with a reverse-sweep, prompting an exchange of words. The situation escalated as Rana charged at Rathi in anger. The umpires and players from both teams had to intervene to prevent the altercation from worsening. The viral video of their argument spread quickly on social media, drawing widespread attention.

Rana's Knock

Despite the heated exchange, Nitish Rana finished strongly, scoring a spectacular 134 runs from just 55 deliveries, including eight fours and 15 sixes, which propelled West Delhi Lions to a convincing seven-wicket win. This victory eliminated South Delhi Superstarz from progressing further and secured a spot for the Lions in the second playoff match. Meanwhile, Digvesh Rathi endured a tough day, conceding 39 runs in just two overs at an expensive economy rate of 19.50.

Rana’s explosive innings marked a turnaround in his season, as he had only aggregated 135 runs in eight league-stage games before this remarkable knock. Named Player of the Match, the 31-year-old left-hander will next lead West Delhi Lions against East Delhi Riders on August 30 in the second qualifier at Arun Jaitley Stadium, with the winners set to face Central Delhi Kings in the final scheduled for August 31.