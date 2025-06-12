14-Year-Old IPL Phenom Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores 190, India’s Next Big Cricket Star Goes Viral Before U-19 Series - Watch

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s meteoric rise in Indian cricket continues to capture headlines, and rightly so. The 14-year-old left-handed opener, who made waves in IPL 2025 with his fearless stroke play, has now delivered another jaw-dropping performance—scoring a blistering 190 runs off just 90 balls in a practice match at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. This staggering innings comes just days before the India U-19 team departs for their England tour, further solidifying Suryavanshi’s reputation as one of the most explosive young talents in world cricket.



Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 190 off just 90 balls in a practice match during the India U-19 team's camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. [Gaurav Gupta]pic.twitter.com/QFsVSWyZeQ

— Sports Culture (@SportsCulture24) June 10, 2025

Setting the Stage for England: Confidence Booster Before U-19 Series

As part of India’s Under-19 squad, Vaibhav will open the innings alongside captain Ayush Mhatre during the five-match ODI series in England starting June 24. His recent knock isn’t just a number; it's a statement. With video clips of his 190-run carnage going viral, fans and experts are hailing him as the "next big thing in Indian cricket." His ability to dominate seasoned bowlers at such a young age is not just rare—it's generational.

A Star Is Born: From Record-Breaker to Household Name

Suryavanshi’s journey to stardom began when he smashed a 58-ball century against Australia U-19 last year at just 13 years and 188 days—an Indian record. That knock earned him instant recognition and put him on the radar of IPL scouts. At the IPL 2024 mega auction, Rajasthan Royals outbid Delhi Capitals to sign him for ₹1.10 crore, making him the youngest crorepati in IPL history.

Despite being benched for the early part of the season, his debut was unforgettable. He launched a six off his first IPL ball, bowled by Shardul Thakur, and never looked back. His standout moment came against Gujarat Titans where he scored a 35-ball century, the second-fastest ton in IPL history, and the fastest ever by a teenager.

IPL 2025 Stats Tell the Story

In just 7 IPL matches, Suryavanshi racked up 252 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 206.55, including 24 sixes—the most by any batter under the age of 20 in a single IPL season. His fearless approach and impeccable shot selection turned him into a fan favorite and a nightmare for opposition bowlers.

Grounded Off the Field, Ruthless On It

Despite the fame and frenzy, Suryavanshi remains remarkably grounded. After his IPL hundred, he revealed in an interview with RR head coach Rahul Dravid that he kept his phone switched off for four days to avoid distractions and stayed close to family. “I received over 500 missed calls… but I don’t like that. I prefer to be around my family and close friends,” he said, showcasing a maturity that belies his age.

What’s Next: England Awaits

All eyes will now be on Suryavanshi as he gears up for India’s U-19 tour of England, where he’s expected to play a pivotal role. With the confidence of a 190-run masterclass behind him, and the experience of an IPL campaign in his pocket, the youngster looks more than ready to take on the challenges overseas.