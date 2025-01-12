Fourteen-year-old Ira Jadhav scored an unbeaten 346 off 157 balls during the U19 Women’s One Day Trophy match between Mumbai and Meghalaya in Alur on Sunday to script history. Ira's historic knock, which included the astounding 42 fours and 16 sixes and helped Mumbai post a massive total of 563 for 3 against Meghalaya.

After his impressive innings, Ira became the first Indian (man or woman) to record a triple century across any BCCI-organised limited-overs tournament. The 14-year-old broke India batter Smriti Mandhana’s age-group record for the highest U19 score by an Indian.

Notably, four women cricketers -- Smriti Mandhana (224 not out in 2013), Raghvi Bist (219 not out), Jemimah Rodrigues (202 not out) and Sanika Chalke (200) -- had scored a double century at the U19 level before Ira's knock on Sunday.

When it comes to the highest individual score in a women's U-19 match, the record belongs to South Africa's Lizelle Lee. Playing for Mpumalanga, Lee scored an unbeaten 427 against Kei in 2010.

Jadhav, who opened the innings for Mumbai, was part of a 274-run stand for the second wicket with her captain Hurley Gala, who made 116 off 79 balls. Jadhav's contribution to the partnership was 149 off 71 balls. It was followed by a stand of 186 with Diksha Pawar - Jadhav's share was 137 off 50 balls.



Chalke will represent India at the upcoming U19 World Cup, while Bist has already made her debut for the Indian senior team against the West Indies recently.

Jadhav also participated in the recently organised Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 mini auction in the auction.

Jadhav, a student of the Shardashram Vidyamandir International School, the alma mater of Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and Ajit Agarkar, was one of the youngest players to register for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 mini auction at a base price of INR 10 Lakh but went unsold.

A few days later, she was named among standbys for India's Under-19 T20 World Cup squad that will travel to Malaysia.