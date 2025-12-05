In a stunning reflection of the country's soaring interest in cricket's next generation, 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has topped the Google 'Year in Search 2025' report, emerging as the Most Searched Indian Personality of the year.

The meteoric rise of prodigious left-handed batter, fueled by a record-breaking debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and continued domination in domestic and age-group cricket, has clearly captivated the internet.

Vaibhav, the teenage batting sensation from Bihar outpaced established stars to emerge as India's most-searched personality on Google in 2025.



A first-ball six on debut that got the world googling pic.twitter.com/HertjB4iE6 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 5, 2025



The Year of the Teenage Phenomenon

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who represents the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, was more searched in India than any other public figure, including established cricketers and major Bollywood stars. His popularity was so immense that he also ranked as the sixth-most searched person globally under the 'People' category - the highest ranking for any sports person worldwide.

His journey to the top of the search charts was built on a foundation of spectacular performances in 2025 in IPL, domestic cricket as well as international cricket.

IPL History: Signed by the Rajasthan Royals at the age of 13, Vaibhav made his IPL debut at 14, becoming the youngest player in the league's history. He then became the youngest centurion in IPL and T20 cricket history with a blistering 35-ball 101 against the Gujarat Titans. This knock was also the fastest IPL century by an Indian.

Domestic Domination: Earlier this week, Vaibhav became the youngest player to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), hammering an unbeaten 108 off 61 balls for Bihar.

International Youth Stage: His power-hitting was also on display for the India A team in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, where he registered an astonishing 32-ball century against the UAE.

Why the Massive Search Surge?

Youth Phenomenon: At 14, Suryavanshi represents a new generation of prodigies, drawing comparisons to Sachin Tendulkar's early days. His story of rising from Bihar's modest setup resonated widely.

Viral Moments: Clips of Vaibhav's IPL sixes and Asia Cup carnage went viral, amplified by social media and highlights on platforms like YouTube.

Broader Trends: 2025 saw heightened interest in women's cricket too - Jemimah Rodrigues topped women's personalities after India's Women's ODI World Cup 2025 win - but Suryavanshi's narrative edged out even that.