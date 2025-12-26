14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Awarded With Highest Civilian Award 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar', Set To Meet PM Modi - Details

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on Friday after receiving the award from President of India Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. The 14 year old was conferred with India’s highest civilian honour for children aged between five and eighteen years. The award is presented annually to recognise exceptional achievements in Bravery, Art and Culture, Environment, Innovation, Science and Technology, Social Service, and Sports.

The prestigious ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, which led to Vaibhav missing Bihar’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Manipur on the same day.

The Timeline

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to reports, Vaibhav was instructed to report at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7 AM for the ceremony, where 19 other children were also felicitated for their outstanding contributions in various fields. Addressing the gathering, President Droupadi Murmu praised the young achievers and said,

ALSO READ - IPL 2026 Best 4 Finishing Options For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics

"Your achievements inspire the entire nation. Every child honoured today is equally important and valued. It is because of such talented children that India continues to shine on the global stage.

Your exceptional talents have been showcased across bravery, art and culture, environment, innovation, science and technology, social service, and sports. Each one of you has done remarkable work. While I may mention only a few due to time constraints, every child honoured today is equally important and respected.

VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI - He is achieving Greatness at the age of 14



- He has awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar. pic.twitter.com/1X2JZVDHs8 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 26, 2025

It is because of such gifted children that India is being recognised globally as a chess powerhouse, a moment worthy of applause. Today, their parents have been honoured. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and offer prayers for peace to the departed souls. Their bravery will continue to inspire children across the nation," Murmu said during her speech at the award ceremony.

Vaibhav to miss Vijay Hazare Trophy again

Vaibhav’s absence from the Manipur match sparked curiosity, especially after his stunning performance in the previous game against Arunachal Pradesh, where he scored a sensational 190 runs. However, the young batter is unlikely to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy again this season.

He is expected to join the India Under 19 squad as preparations begin for the upcoming Under 19 World Cup, which is scheduled to start on January 15.

At just 14 years of age, Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to prove that talent is not defined by age. The cricketing prodigy from Bihar has captured nationwide attention, not only for his explosive batting displays but also for receiving one of the country’s most prestigious civilian honours for young achievers. On Friday, in the heart of the national capital, Vaibhav was conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

The award ceremony in New Delhi marked a significant milestone in his rapidly rising career. After arriving in the city on Wednesday, the youngster received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu. Following the ceremony, Vaibhav and the other award recipients will also get the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an interaction aimed at motivating and inspiring India’s future leaders and achievers.

Vaibhav’s journey from local grounds in Bihar to the grandeur of Rashtrapati Bhavan stands as a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country. As he shoulders growing expectations while continuing to play with fearless flair, the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar serves not only as recognition of his hard work but also as a launchpad for what promises to be a remarkable international career.

Why the PMRBP is awarded

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is India’s highest civilian award for children aged five to eighteen years. It is presented every year to honour exceptional achievements in the following fields

Bravery

Art and Culture

Environment

Innovation

Science and Technology

Social Service

Sports

The award celebrates excellence among India’s youth and recognises contributions that deserve national acknowledgement.