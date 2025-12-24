14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks AB de Villiers’ World Record With 190 In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Indian cricket witnessed a generational moment as teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a jaw-dropping performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, rewriting multiple world records with a stunning 190-run knock against Arunachal Pradesh. At just 14 years and 272 days, Suryavanshi delivered one of the most extraordinary innings ever seen in List A cricket.

Fastest 150 in List A Cricket

The young prodigy etched his name into the record books by registering the fastest 150 in List A history, reaching the landmark in just 59 balls. In the process, he eclipsed the previous world record held by South African great AB de Villiers, who had achieved the feat in 64 balls in 2015. England star Jos Buttler now sits third on the list with a 65-ball effort.

59 balls - Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs Arunachal Pradesh (2025)

64 balls - AB de Villiers vs West Indies (2015)

65 balls - Jos Buttler vs Netherlands (2022)

The innings was a breathtaking exhibition of fearless strokeplay, power, and maturity far beyond Suryavanshi’s age, as bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught.

Youngest Centurion in List A History

As if the record-breaking speed wasn’t enough, Suryavanshi also became the youngest player ever to score a century in List A cricket. He surpassed the long-standing record of Zahoor Elahi, who had scored a hundred at 15 years and 209 days back in 1986.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 14 years and 272 days (2025)

Zahoor Elahi - 15 years and 209 days (1986)

Riaz Hassan - 16 years and 9 days (2018)

Suryavanshi now tops an elite list featuring some of the youngest batting prodigies in the history of the format, including Afghanistan’s Riaz Hassan.

A Knock That Announced a Star

Batting with astonishing composure and intent, Suryavanshi dismantled the Arunachal Pradesh attack, peppering the boundary with effortless ease and clearing the ropes at will. His 190 stands as one of the most destructive innings ever played in Indian domestic one-day cricket, falling just short of a double century.

Match Summary: Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh

Bihar smashed a world-record List-A total of 574/6 against Arunachal Pradesh at JSCA Oval, Ranchi and won by 397 runs after bowling AP out for 177. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi top-scored with 190 off 84 (Player of the Match), and captain Sakibul Gani hit a blistering 32-ball century. It was the highest team total in List A history.