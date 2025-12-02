14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes History With Century In SMAT 2025-26

Indian teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has once again stunned the cricket world by becoming the first teenager ever to score three T20 centuries, reaching the milestone during Bihar’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025-26 match against Maharashtra. The 14-year-old right-handed batter produced a fearless, match-defining performance on Wednesday. His latest ton, his maiden SMAT century, showcased exceptional timing and power-hitting maturity at such a young age.

A Knock to Remember

Opening the innings at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again demonstrated why he is being hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Playing only his fifth Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match since making his T20 debut last year, the young batting prodigy took charge against a strong Maharashtra attack, producing yet another breathtaking performance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Suryavanshi reached his hundred in just 58 deliveries, launching seven sixes and matching that tally with seven boundaries. Approaching the landmark on 98*, he flicked a low full-toss off his pads and sent the ball soaring over square leg to complete his third T20 century spectacularly.

With this feat, Suryavanshi has become the first teenager in the world to score three T20 hundreds so early in his career. Before this, only France’s Gustav McKeon and India U-19 teammate Ayush Mhatre had registered two T20 centuries before turning 20, and Mhatre’s came in back-to-back matches in this very SMAT season.

Adding to the uniqueness of his record, Suryavanshi’s three hundreds have come in just 17 innings and for three different teams. His explosive talent first stunned fans when he smashed a 35-ball century for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, the fastest ton by an Indian in the tournament’s history.

Road Ahead For Vaibhav

India has witnessed several phenomenal young talents rise quickly, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi now looks firmly set among them. At just 14, he is not only competing with seasoned professionals but outperforming many of them. With fearless stroke-play, remarkable maturity, and record-breaking achievements already in the bag, the future of this prodigious teenager shines exceptionally bright.