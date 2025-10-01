14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sets Youth Test Records, Blazes To 78-Ball Century Against U19 Australia

Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a scintillating innings for India U19, scoring a 78-ball century against Australia U19 in the ongoing Youth Test at Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, on Wednesday. This remarkable effort marks the 4th fastest recorded century in Youth Test history and makes him only the second batter after Brendon McCullum to register two U19 Test centuries in under 100 balls.

India U19 Launches Aggressive Chase

After dismissing Australia U19 for 243, India began their reply with aggression. Suryavanshi set the tone with a blazing innings, reaching 113 off 86 balls before his dismissal. His innings featured eight sixes and nine boundaries, putting India firmly in control and nearly overtaking the Australian first innings total.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Vedant Trivedi Joins the Century Club

Suryavanshi wasn’t alone in making a statement at the crease. Teenager Vedant Trivedi joined the centurions with an unbeaten 116 at stumps on day two. With the Indian U19 team holding a 95-run lead, the duo ensured India maintained momentum and dominance in the match.

Youth ODI Record Highlights Suryavanshi’s Explosiveness

This record-breaking performance comes just a week after Suryavanshi surpassed Unmukt Chand’s record for most career sixes in Youth ODI cricket, hitting his 39th six during the India U19 vs Australia U19 50-over match. His ability to consistently clear the ropes has made him one of the most exciting young talents in world cricket.

Early Stardom in IPL and Previous Youth Test Success

Suryavanshi has already made headlines in the Indian Premier League, featuring for Rajasthan Royals under coach Rahul Dravid. Opening the innings for the franchise, he showcased the same attacking flair that has defined his youth career. Last year, he scored the second-fastest century in Men’s Youth Tests against Australia U19 in Chennai, reaching three figures in just 56 balls, second only to Moeen Ali’s 56-ball ton in 2005.

India’s Young Star on the Rise

At just 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is rewriting records and making waves across formats. His exceptional performances with both the bat and his fearless approach mark him as a future star of Indian cricket. With more matches in the series ahead, fans will be eager to see what this teenage sensation produces next.