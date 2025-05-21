14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Touches MS Dhoni’s Feet After RR vs CSK Clash, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessed a truly historic clash on Tuesday night in the IPL 2025 fixture between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). On one end stood 43-year-old MS Dhoni, a living legend and the oldest player in IPL history. On the other, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the tournament’s youngest-ever debutant, announced his arrival on the big stage with a fearless and match-winning knock. Suryavanshi’s innings of 57 off 33 balls, laced with four boundaries and four sixes, not only powered RR to a dominant six-wicket win but also etched his name into the IPL folklore as a future star to watch.

Suryavanshi’s Spectacular Knock: Composed, Classy, and Clinical

RR were chasing 188 after their bowlers, particularly Akash Madhwal and Yudhvir Singh Charak, picked up three wickets each to restrict CSK to 187/8. In response, Suryavanshi displayed maturity beyond his years, taking on elite bowlers with poise and confidence.

Partnering with skipper Sanju Samson, the teenager helped RR reach 56/1 at the end of the powerplay. His lofted sixes off Ravindra Jadeja and powerful backfoot shots against Noor Ahmad left even the commentators awestruck. The highlight came when he reached his maiden IPL fifty with a towering six off Noor — a shot that echoed his fearless intent and clean ball-striking.

The Moment That Melted Millions: Suryavanshi Touches Dhoni’s Feet

But even after his impressive knock, it wasn’t Suryavanshi’s runs that became the biggest headline — it was his gesture of respect after the match that went viral.

As the teams lined up for post-match handshakes, Suryavanshi bent down and touched MS Dhoni’s feet, combining tradition with admiration in a moment that captured the emotional heartbeat of Indian cricket. Dhoni, ever modest, responded with a humble smile and a pat — a generational transfer of grace and greatness.

This act resonated deeply with fans across the country. On social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), the video of the moment quickly racked up millions of views, trending under tags like #Dhoni, #VaibhavSuryavanshi, and #IPL2025.

Beyond the Boundary: A Small-Town Boy’s Dream

Born in Samastipur, Bihar, just a few hours from Dhoni’s hometown of Ranchi, Suryavanshi has always idolized the former India captain. For young talents from smaller towns, MS Dhoni isn’t just a cricketer — he’s an embodiment of hope, proof that dreams do come true with discipline and belief.

Suryavanshi’s rise mirrors that of Yashasvi Jaiswal, another prodigy who once expressed his admiration for Dhoni in a similar way. In many Indian households, such gestures are more than tradition — they’re tributes rooted in reverence and gratitude.

CSK’s Slide Continues: IPL 2025 Playoff Hopes Dashed

With this loss, Chennai Super Kings are now staring at a disappointing finish to their campaign. Unless they produce a miraculous win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans in their final match, CSK are set to finish at the bottom of the points table — a rare occurrence for a franchise synonymous with consistency.

Veterans like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja had moments of brilliance, but CSK’s lack of momentum in both innings was evident. Dhoni’s personal form and influence remain evergreen, but even he couldn't lift CSK past RR’s youthful exuberance.