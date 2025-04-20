14 Year Old Wonder Boy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History On IPL Debut With A Fearless Knock

In a landmark moment for the Indian Premier League, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at just 14 years and 23 days, became the youngest-ever player to debut in the tournament. Representing Rajasthan Royals (RR), Suryavanshi was introduced as an Impact Player in the run chase against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur. And what a start it was the teenage prodigy launched his very first ball for a six over extra cover off India international Shardul Thakur, announcing his arrival in style.

Drawing Comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar

His explosive start drew instant admiration, with former cricketer Ambati Rayudu remarking, "Everybody has been anticipating this day since the auction. The only other guy the whole of India saw at 16 was Sachin Tendulkar, and look what he became. People are expecting big things from Suryavanshi too."

Fearless Batting Lights Up Jaipur

Batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryavanshi showcased remarkable fearlessness for someone so young. He smashed Avesh Khan for a straight six off just his third delivery. He also survived a scare when Prince Yadav dropped a high catch at midwicket, allowing the youngster to continue his aggressive knock.

As LSG introduced spinners to slow the momentum, Suryavanshi switched gears. He showed maturity in defense but didn’t hesitate to punish loose deliveries, especially dispatching Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi for boundaries.

Solid Debut Ends with Stumping

Suryavanshi’s debut innings came to an end on 34 off 20 balls, with 26 runs coming in boundaries. He was undone by Aiden Markram, who got one to turn sharply, beating the youngster in flight. Rishabh Pant, behind the stumps, capitalized on Suryavanshi lifting his back foot and completed the stumping to end an 85-run opening stand in just 8.4 overs.

Collapse Follows Promising Start

Despite the electric start provided by Suryavanshi and Jaiswal, the Royals stumbled late in the chase. A sudden collapse in the final three overs saw RR lose their fourth match in a row, missing out on what had looked like a comfortable chase of 181.

While RR's defeat added to their woes this season, Suryavanshi's dazzling debut was a rare bright spot. His confidence, shot-making, and poise under pressure signal the arrival of a rare talent one who could very well be the future face of Indian cricket.