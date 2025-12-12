14-Year Old Wonderkid Vaibhav Suryavanshi Misses Historic 200, Tonks 95-Ball 171 In U-19 Asia Cup Against UAE

India’s teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi added another remarkable chapter to his fast growing career by smashing a stunning century in the opening match of the Under 19 Asia Cup against the UAE on Friday, December 12. Playing at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, the 14 year old reached his hundred in only 56 balls, giving India a powerful start after being asked to bat first. Suryavanshi displayed superb control and aggression throughout his innings, striking nine boundaries and clearing the ropes five times. He began cautiously, opening his account on the sixth ball he faced by driving Ali Asgar to the fence. In the bowler’s next over, the left hander shifted gears and launched two towering sixes, signalling the beginning of his onslaught.

He brought up his half century in 30 balls with another six, this time against Ahmed Khudadad, and set himself up for a big score. A moment of luck came when he was given a reprieve on 85 as a mistimed shot to long off was put down by the fielder trying to intercept Uddish Suri. Suryavanshi reached his century in 56 deliveries with a calm single, continuing to dominate the bowling.

Second Youth ODI Century

This knock marked his second Youth ODI century, following his first earlier in the year in England. It was also his sixth century of 2025, further highlighting the extraordinary form he has shown across multiple formats. He looked on track to bring up his maiden double hundred in Youth ODI cricket but missed out while attempting a scoop shot against Uddish Suri, losing his stumps in the process. He eventually walked off after a breathtaking innings of 171 from 95 balls, featuring nine fours and an impressive tally of 14 sixes.

Suryavanshi has been making waves beyond age group cricket as well. Earlier, he smashed his maiden century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Maharashtra, producing a brilliant hundred off 57 balls. That innings featured seven fours and seven sixes on a surface where stroke making was not easy. He carried his bat through the innings, finishing unbeaten on 108 from 61 deliveries and helping Bihar score 176 for 3 in twenty overs.

His rise continued in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha where he was a part of the India A squad. Although India fell short in the semifinal against Bangladesh, Vaibhav stood out by scoring 239 runs at an average of 59.75 and a blistering strike rate of 243.87, which included a 32 ball century against the UAE.

Having made his Ranji Trophy debut at only 12, Vaibhav’s reputation skyrocketed during his debut IPL season with Rajasthan Royals. He scored 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55, including a memorable 38 ball 101 against Gujarat Titans. It became the second fastest hundred in IPL history and made him the youngest centurion the league has ever seen.