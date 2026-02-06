14-year-old Wunderkind Vaibhav Suryavanshi destroys England U-19 with blazing 175 in U-19 World Cup Final- WATCH

The cricketing world has witnessed a historic "carnage" at the Harare Sports Club as India’s teenage sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, etched his name into the record books. During the high-stakes final of the U19 World Cup 2026 against England, the 14-year-old prodigy unleashed a scintillating hundred, reaching the milestone in just 55 deliveries after India opted to bat first. The wrecking havoc by his bat didn't stopped at hundred as he made it a 150. He was looking all set for 200 but Manny lumsden got better off him.

A Record-Breaking Masterclass

Suryavanshi, often referred to as "Boss Baby" by fans and commentators, has officially recorded the fastest-ever century in a U19 World Cup final. His 55-ball effort also stands as the second-fastest century in the history of the tournament overall, trailing only Australia’s Will Malajczuk, who achieved a 51-ball ton against Japan earlier this year.

175 runs off 80 balls for Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Final of U19 World Cup vs Eng!!



1st 20 balls - 21 runs

next 35 balls - 79 runs

last 25 balls - 75 runs



From Semiconductor to Scintillating Carnage

The Rajasthan Royals batter arrived in the final with immense momentum after a 24-ball fifty in the semifinal against Afghanistan. However, his start in Harare was uncharacteristically watchful following the early loss of Aaron George, who departed for 9. Suryavanshi reached his half-century in 32 balls before shifting into a gear that left the English attack shell-shocked.

The explosion peaked during an over from England off-spinner Farhan Ahmed, where Suryavanshi smashed three massive sixes as part of a 22-run over. This onslaught anchored a 142-run partnership with captain Ayush Mhatre, who contributed a steady 53 off 51 balls before falling to Alex Green.

As of the 23rd over, Suryavanshi remains unbeaten at 155 runs off just 72 deliveries. His current strike rate of 215.28 and his tally of 13 fours and 13 sixes have propelled India to a massive 224/2. With more than half the innings remaining, the prodigy appears well-positioned to become the first player to score a double century in a U19 World Cup final.

The Statistical Dominance

The Suryavanshi-Mhatre alliance was particularly brutal in the middle phase, plundering 93 runs in their final 10 overs together. While Mhatre’s departure was described as occurring "against the run of play," it has done little to slow down the Indian opener.

As the match progresses, the focus remains on Suryavanshi's "jaw-dropping" ability to pick gaps and clear boundaries with immaculate ease. If his current scoring rate continues, India is projected to set a total that could be statistically insurmountable for England.

Live Score INDU19 253-3(26)

India U-19 produced a dominant batting display after opting to bat, racing to 251 for 3 in just 25.3 overs at a scorching run rate of 9.84. The innings was headlined by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s breathtaking 175 off 80 balls, a knock packed with 15 fours and 15 sixes, which completely dismantled England’s bowling attack. His 89-run partnership off just 39 balls swung the momentum decisively India’s way. England found a late breakthrough when Manny Lumsden dismissed Sooryavanshi, finishing with 1 for 38. India smashed 127 runs in the last 10 overs, underlining their total dominance.