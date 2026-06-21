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14,582 runs, 736 matches, 18 title: T20 'GOAT' Kieron Pollard surpasses Chris Gayle to become highest run scorer

Though MI New York fell short in their massive run chase, Pollard ensured the crowd witnessed history by finishing unbeaten on 100 runs from 56 deliveries.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 11:46 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
14,582 runs, 736 matches, 18 title: T20 'GOAT' Kieron Pollard surpasses Chris Gayle to become highest run scorer
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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