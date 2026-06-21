/14,582 runs, 736 matches, 18 title: T20 'GOAT' Kieron Pollard surpasses Chris Gayle to become highest run scorer

A historic milestone was reached during the 2026 Major League Cricket season in Dallas on June 20, as Kieron Pollard shattered Chris Gayle long-standing record to officially become the leading run-getter in the history of Men's T20 cricket. The West Indies legend entered the match needing 81 runs to eclipse Gayle career tally of 14,562 runs. He secured the record in trademark fashion, launching a massive six off Asif Mehmood over the long-off boundary on the first delivery of the 19th over to move from 79 to 85 runs individually, pushing his overall aggregate to 14,567 runs.
Though MI New York fell short in their massive run chase, Pollard ensured the crowd witnessed history by finishing unbeaten on 100 runs from 56 deliveries. He brought up his second career T20 century, and his first since 2018, on the final ball of the match.
Mitchell Owen Record Breaking Blaster Powers Washington Freedom
Prior to Pollard historic milestone, the match belonged completely to Washington Freedom batsman Mitchell Owen who smashed around the Dallas venue, Owen registered the highest individual score in MLC history by hammering 155 runs off just 68 balls.
Owen opened the innings in spectacular fashion, reaching a 41-ball century by the tenth over of the innings while already clearing the boundary ropes for nine sixes. He then raced from 100 to 150 runs in a mere 20 deliveries, putting Chris Gayle all-time individual T20 record of 175 not out in serious jeopardy. At one stage, a double century looked highly probable, but MI New York pulled things back in the final overs. The bowling unit dismissed Owen for 155 in the 17th over and choked the remaining batters, conceding no boundaries from the final ball of the 14th over until the conclusion of the innings. Washington Freedom managed only 36 runs in their final six overs, ending with a massive total of 245 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.
MI New York Run Chase and Post Match Breakdown
Chasing a stiff target of 246 runs, MI New York suffered a catastrophic start, losing both opening batsmen in the very first over. Glenn Maxwell removed Monank Patel before Quinton de Kock was dismissed via a run-out. Maxwell struck again in his subsequent over by removing Nicholas Pooran to leave MI New York reeling at 22 runs for 3 wickets, which later worsened to 64 runs for 5 wickets.
A heavy recovery effort was led by Pollard due to the team batting depth. The veteran batsman put together a 70-run partnership off 40 deliveries with Romario Shepherd for the sixth wicket, followed by an unbroken 81-run stand off 34 balls with Corbin Bosch. Uncharacteristically, Pollard anchored a large part of his innings with 11 fours and only four sixes. MI New York concluded their maximum overs at 215 runs, losing the contest by 30 runs.
Statistical Analysis of Kieron Pollard Elite T20 Career
Following his unbeaten century, Pollard total run aggregate stands at 14,582 runs in T20 cricket. His career stats place him in an exclusive tier on the global stage:
Total Matches: He has played 736 matches, making him the most capped player in T20 history, with no other cricketer even reaching 600 appearances.
Averages and Scoring: His runs have come at a career average of 31.83, featuring a striking rate above 150, alongside two hundreds and 67 half-centuries.
Six Hitting Milestone: Pollard has smashed 986 maximums throughout his career, trailing only Chris Gayle who has 1,056 sixes.
Bowling Contributions: He remains a highly productive all-rounder with 333 T20 wickets to his name at an average of 25.52, including eight four-wicket hauls.
Championship Titles: Pollard shares the historical record of being the most successful T20 player with Dwayne Bravo, having secured a total of 17 titles.
Dissecting Runs Across Global Franchises
Between his debut in 2006 and the current 2026 season, Pollard has represented 19 different teams globally. His main run scoring allocations are structured as follows:
West Indies: 1,569 runs across 101 T20 Internationals at an average of 25.30.
Mumbai Indians (IPL): 3,412 runs in 189 matches at an average of 28.67, including 223 sixes.
Caribbean Premier League: 3,192 runs across 138 matches representing three separate franchises at an average of 34.69. During his CPL career, he became only the second player in league history to cross 200 sixes, currently sitting on 228. This achievement made him the first player ever to hit over 200 sixes in two distinct franchise tournaments.
Major League Cricket: 588 runs accumulated at an average of 34.58.
Post Match Reaction from Kieron Pollard
After breaking the long-standing world record, the West Indian legend expressed his immense appreciation to those closest to him and shared his thoughts on overtaking his iconic compatriot.
"Feel good. My friends, my family who have supported, everybody, so thank you very much. Chris Gayle is someone we look up to," Pollard said after the match.
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