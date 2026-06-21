/14,582 runs, 736 matches, 18 title: T20 'GOAT' Kieron Pollard surpasses Chris Gayle to become highest run scorer

Owen opened the innings in spectacular fashion, reaching a 41-ball century by the tenth over of the innings while already clearing the boundary ropes for nine sixes. He then raced from 100 to 150 runs in a mere 20 deliveries, putting Chris Gayle all-time individual T20 record of 175 not out in serious jeopardy. At one stage, a double century looked highly probable, but MI New York pulled things back in the final overs. The bowling unit dismissed Owen for 155 in the 17th over and choked the remaining batters, conceding no boundaries from the final ball of the 14th over until the conclusion of the innings. Washington Freedom managed only 36 runs in their final six overs, ending with a massive total of 245 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.