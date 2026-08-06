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14,833 runs, 492 innings: Jos Buttler breaks Kieron Pollard's World record to become...

Former England white ball captain Jos Buttler has etched his name into the history books at Emirates Old Trafford, becoming the highest individual run scorer in the history of men's T20 cricket.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 09:13 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
14,833 runs, 492 innings: Jos Buttler breaks Kieron Pollard's World record to become...
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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