Former England white ball captain Jos Buttler has etched his name into the history books at Emirates Old Trafford, becoming the highest individual run scorer in the history of men's T20 cricket. Stepping up as captain for Manchester Super Giants in the absence of Aiden Markram, the dynamic opener smashed a blistering unbeaten 51 off just 20 deliveries against Welsh Fire in The Hundred, eclipsing the record long held by West Indian icon Kieron Pollard.
Entering the 21st fixture of the Men's Hundred 2026 season needing 22 runs to claim the top spot, Buttler reached the milestone in style by clearing the ropes off South African left arm pacer Marco Jansen. The Englishman then unleashed an extra assault against Jansen, hitting three consecutive sixes as part of a five six effort.
Missed Opportunity Against Pollard in the Opposition Dugout
While delighted by the personal landmark, Buttler admitted he had hoped to achieve the feat during Manchester's previous outing on August 2 against MI London, where Pollard was present in the opposition dugout as part of the coaching setup. Buttler was dismissed for just two runs in that previous encounter.
Reflecting on the milestone during his post match interview with Sky Sports following Manchester's comprehensive nine wicket victory, Buttler expressed immense pride at standing atop the global leaderboard.
"We played against MI London last game and it would have been nice to get past Polly while he was there sat in the dugout, but there's some great names on there, some special players, so I'm really proud of that," Buttler told Sky Sports after the match.
#JosButtler leaves the bowlers stunned— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 5, 2026
He has now surpassed #KieronPollard to become the leading run scorer in T20 history! #TheHundred 2026 Welsh Fire vs Manchester Super Giants | LIVE NOW! pic.twitter.com/AO9Q7O9TbK
Clinical Run Chase at Emirates Old Trafford
Earlier in the match, Welsh Fire captain Phil Salt won the toss and elected to bat first. Salt and opening partner Matthew Short provided a roaring foundation, constructing a 125 run partnership for the first wicket. Salt fell two runs short of a half century, dismissed by Josh Tongue for a 37 ball 48, while Short top scored with 71 runs off 47 deliveries. Late contributions from Jordan Cox and Rachin Ravindra pushed Welsh Fire to a competitive total of 155 for 4.
The Super Giants made light work of the pursuit. Openers Tim Seifert and Paul Walter established total control with a rapid 74 run stand. Walter smashed 37 off 18 balls before falling to Sam Cook, leaving Seifert and Buttler to finish the contest. Seifert remained unbeaten on 62 from 36 balls with 10 boundaries, while Buttler's explosive 20 ball 51 sealed the chase in only 69 deliveries. The emphatic win moved Manchester Super Giants to third on the tournament points table, directly behind Welsh Fire.
Statistical Breakdown and the Pollard Pursuit
Buttler's record breaking knock took his career tally to 14,833 runs across 492 T20 innings in 522 matches, maintaining an average above 35 alongside nine centuries and 106 fifties. In comparison, Pollard holds 14,803 runs from 663 innings across 746 matches, featuring two centuries and 70 half centuries.
The battle for the pinnacle position remains active. Pollard will have an immediate opportunity to reclaim the top ranking on August 6 when MI London face London Spirit at Lord's.
All Time Leading Run Scorers in Men T20 Cricket
Jos Buttler: 522 matches, 14,833 runs
Kieron Pollard: 746 matches, 14,803 runs
Chris Gayle: 463 matches, 14,562 runs
Alex Hales: 528 matches, 14,449 runs
David Warner: 439 matches, 14,284 runs
Virat Kohli: 430 matches, 14,218 runs
James Vince: 491 matches, 13,777 runs
Shoaib Malik: 557 matches, 13,571 runs
Quinton de Kock: 452 matches, 12,654 runs
Rohit Sharma: 472 matches, 12,531 runs
Who will break it?
Jos Buttler also predicted that 15-year-old wonderkid will break this World Record eventually.
"Someone will surpass it one day & his name is probably Sooryavanshi".
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