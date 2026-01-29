15 balls of carnage, one cruel moment, Shivam Dube’s record fifty leaves Vizag breathless - Watch

India found a new middle-order match-winner in Shivam Dube on Wednesday night, even if the final scorecard does not fully capture his impact. Under pressure in a steep chase against New Zealand, Dube smashed a blistering 15-ball half-century, the third-fastest by an Indian in T20Is, before being run out in a moment that stunned the crowd in Visakhapatnam. Dube’s 65 off just 23 balls changed the tempo of the chase in minutes. India were wobbling, key batters back in the hut, and the required rate climbing. What followed was a reminder of why Dube’s power-hitting is becoming central to India’s T20 plans.

A Fifty That Turned the Game on Its Head

Walking in during the ninth over with India in trouble, Dube wasted no time settling in. His intent was clear from ball one, launching his first scoring shot for six. The defining moment came three overs later. Facing leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, Dube exploded for 28 runs in the 12th over, hammering three sixes and two boundaries. That assault pulled the asking rate back into reach and injected belief into the Indian dressing room. He reached his half-century in just 15 balls, finishing it with a boundary off Jacob Duffy. Only two Indians have done it faster in T20Is.

Where Dube Stands in Indian T20I History

Dube’s knock places him alongside elite company.

Fastest T20I fifties by Indians (by balls):

12: Yuvraj Singh vs England, Durban 2007

14: Abhishek Sharma vs New Zealand, Guwahati 2026

15: Shivam Dube vs New Zealand, Vizag 2026

What separates Dube’s effort is the context. This was not a cameo in a one-sided game. It came during a high-pressure chase, with India short on batting depth and the momentum firmly with New Zealand.

Riding Luck, Then Losing It Cruelly

Dube’s innings was not without drama. He survived a close LBW call off Jacob Duffy after a successful review, a moment that proved decisive as he continued to clear the ropes with ease. Just as he looked set to finish the job, fate turned. A straight drive from Harshit Rana deflected off Matt Henry’s hand and crashed into the stumps at the non-striker’s end. Dube was gone, run out, bat raised halfway in disbelief. Vizag fell silent. India lost not just a batter, but the engine of their chase.