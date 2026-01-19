Advertisement
NewsCricket15 Februrary! The Ultimate Face-Off; Two India vs Pakistan Clashes Confirmed For The Same Day; Heres How
INDIA VS PAKISTAN 2026

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2026, 06:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Cricket fans are set for a rare treat as India and Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns in two separate international tournaments on February 15, 2026.
  • The ACC announced the schedule for the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars on Monday.
Cricket fans are set for a rare treat as India and Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns in two separate international tournaments on February 15, 2026. This double header continues the trend of frequent meetings between the arch rivals that defined the 2025 season. While the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup fixture was already a fixture on the calendar, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has now confirmed a simultaneous clash in the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars.

Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars

The ACC announced the schedule for the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars on Monday. The event will be hosted in Bangkok, Thailand, from February 13 to February 22. India is placed in Group A with Pakistan, UAE, and Nepal. The Women in Blue will open their tournament against UAE on February 13. Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Full Schedule for Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars

Date

Match

February 13, 2026

Pakistan A vs Nepal

February 13, 2026

India A vs UAE

February 14, 2026

Malaysia vs Thailand

February 14, 2026

Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A

February 15, 2026

UAE vs Nepal

February 15, 2026

India A vs Pakistan A

February 16, 2026

Sri Lanka A vs Malaysia

February 16, 2026

Bangladesh A vs Thailand

February 17, 2026

India A vs Nepal

February 17, 2026

Pakistan A vs UAE

February 18, 2026

Bangladesh A vs Malaysia

February 18, 2026

Sri Lanka A vs Thailand

Knockout Stage

February 20, 2026: Semi Final 1 (A1 vs B2)

February 20, 2026: Semi Final 2 (A2 vs B1)

February 22, 2026: Final

2026 T20 World Cup Campaign

In the T20 World Cup, India resides in Group A alongside Pakistan, Namibia, Netherlands, and USA. The campaign starts against USA on February 7, followed by a match against Namibia on February 12. The marquee clash against Pakistan takes place on February 15, concluding with a final group game against Netherlands on February 18.

India's Squad for 2026 T20 World Cup
The selected team includes Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Rinku Singh.

