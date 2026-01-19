15 Februrary! The Ultimate Face-Off; Two India vs Pakistan Clashes Confirmed For The Same Day; Here's How
In the T20 World Cup, India resides in Group A alongside Pakistan, Namibia, Netherlands, and USA.
- Cricket fans are set for a rare treat as India and Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns in two separate international tournaments on February 15, 2026.
- The ACC announced the schedule for the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars on Monday.
Cricket fans are set for a rare treat as India and Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns in two separate international tournaments on February 15, 2026. This double header continues the trend of frequent meetings between the arch rivals that defined the 2025 season. While the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup fixture was already a fixture on the calendar, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has now confirmed a simultaneous clash in the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars.
Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars
The ACC announced the schedule for the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars on Monday. The event will be hosted in Bangkok, Thailand, from February 13 to February 22. India is placed in Group A with Pakistan, UAE, and Nepal. The Women in Blue will open their tournament against UAE on February 13. Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Thailand.
Full Schedule for Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars
Date
Match
February 13, 2026
Pakistan A vs Nepal
February 13, 2026
India A vs UAE
February 14, 2026
Malaysia vs Thailand
February 14, 2026
Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A
February 15, 2026
UAE vs Nepal
February 15, 2026
India A vs Pakistan A
February 16, 2026
Sri Lanka A vs Malaysia
February 16, 2026
Bangladesh A vs Thailand
February 17, 2026
India A vs Nepal
February 17, 2026
Pakistan A vs UAE
February 18, 2026
Bangladesh A vs Malaysia
February 18, 2026
Sri Lanka A vs Thailand
Knockout Stage
February 20, 2026: Semi Final 1 (A1 vs B2)
February 20, 2026: Semi Final 2 (A2 vs B1)
February 22, 2026: Final
2026 T20 World Cup Campaign
In the T20 World Cup, India resides in Group A alongside Pakistan, Namibia, Netherlands, and USA. The campaign starts against USA on February 7, followed by a match against Namibia on February 12. The marquee clash against Pakistan takes place on February 15, concluding with a final group game against Netherlands on February 18.
India's Squad for 2026 T20 World Cup
The selected team includes Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Rinku Singh.
