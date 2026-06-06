15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history, becomes youngest Indian player ever to...

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has etched his name into the history books even before playing a single international match, becoming the youngest player ever selected for the India men's cricket team after earning call-ups to three separate squads on Saturday. The BCCI confirmed the 15-year-old's inclusion in India's T20I squad for the tours of Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games 2026 squad for Japan, marking the beginning of what promises to be a generational career.

Tendulkar's Record in Sight

Sooryavanshi's selection sets the stage for one of Indian cricket's most anticipated record-breaking moments. Sachin Tendulkar has held the record as India's youngest-ever international debutant for 37 years, having made his Test debut against Pakistan in Karachi in 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days. Should Sooryavanshi make his T20I debut against Ireland or England, he will not only shatter Tendulkar's longstanding record but also surpass women's team opener Shafali Verma, who currently holds the record as the youngest Indian across both men's and women's cricket to debut in T20 internationals, having done so at 15 years and 283 days.

The IPL Campaign That Changed Everything

Sooryavanshi's selection was built entirely on merit. The Bihar-born Rajasthan Royals opener, retained ahead of IPL 2026 for just Rs 1.1 crore, delivered one of the most extraordinary batting performances the tournament has ever witnessed. He finished the season with 776 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 237.3, claiming the Orange Cap and announcing himself as the most explosive opener in the competition. His 72 sixes during the tournament broke the all-time IPL record previously held by Chris Gayle, who had smashed 59 sixes during the 2013 season. Sooryavanshi became eligible to represent India after turning 15 in March this year, and was subsequently named in the India A squad for the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A before earning his senior call-up on Saturday.

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Named in Three Squads on the Same Day

Saturday marked an extraordinary moment in Sooryavanshi's young career as he was named in three squads simultaneously. He features in India's T20I squad for Ireland and England as well as the Asian Games 2026 squad, both led by newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer with Tilak Varma as vice-captain.

India's T20I squad for Ireland and England

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav.

India's Asian Games 2026 squad

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Tendulkar's Message to the Teenager

The man whose record Sooryavanshi is poised to break has offered nothing but encouragement. Speaking at the Cricinfo Honours Awards 2026, Tendulkar said, "I would tell Vaibhav just to be himself. There is always a first time. In Test cricket, along with time and age, he will learn how to deal with various challenges, while having a solution-oriented mindset. Problems are always going to be there, till the last day of your career, till the last ball you face. The bowler is asking you a question with every ball. Now, what solutions do you find? He is the kind of player who looks very confident and very sure of what he wants to do. I wouldn't want to interfere with his natural instincts because the way he sees the ball and the way he responds to it are important."

For now, the pressure of expectation sits lightly on Sooryavanshi's young shoulders. Saturday's announcements confirmed that Indian cricket's next great chapter has officially begun.