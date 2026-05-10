15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates World record, achieves feat even Sachin and Kohli failed to

In a record breaking performance on May 9, 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into the history books. The 15 year old sensation has officially become the first cricketer in the world to smash 100 T20 sixes before reaching the age of 20. He secured this historic feat in Jaipur during a high stakes encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT), specifically targeting pacer Mohammed Siraj to reach the century mark.

Surpassing Legends and Setting New Benchmarks

Sooryavanshi did not just reach the milestone; he demolished the previous speed records for doing so. By achieving the feat in only 514 balls, he became the fastest cricketer by balls faced to reach 100 sixes. In doing so, he broke the long standing global record held by West Indies icon Kieron Pollard, who took 843 balls. Within the context of the IPL, the previous record was held by a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) legend who reached the mark in 657 deliveries.

The left handed batter entered the crease with 99 sixes already to his credit. True to his aggressive reputation, he dispatched his very first ball from Mohammed Siraj over long on to secure the record. He subsequently added two more maximums against Kagiso Rabada, showcasing his range by pulling short ball over deep fine leg.

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T20 Sixes Hierarchy Before Age 20

Sooryavanshi now sits comfortably at the top of an elite list of young power hitters:

Player Innings Sixes

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 29 102

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 52 90

Dewald Brevis 42 73

Gulsan Jha 49 53

Ishan Kishan 52 53

A Rising Star Facing New Challenges

The teenager's innings eventually concluded after Siraj delivered a fierce 146.6 kph bouncer that induced a thick top edge, resulting in a catch at fine leg. While many experts suggest Sooryavanshi is the most significant young talent to emerge in Indian cricket since Sachin Tendulkar, his recent dismissals indicate a growing tactical trend.

Opposing teams have begun employing a relentless short ball strategy, noticing that the young batter can get cramped on the leg side against high pace bouncers. The responsibility now lies with Sooryavanshi and the Rajasthan Royals coaching staff to refine his technique against the short ball to ensure his career continues its meteoric ascent.

Despite the tactical hurdles, there is no doubt that the young left hander is back at breaking records for fun, establishing himself as a cornerstone of the RR batting lineup during the 2026 season.

