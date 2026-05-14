15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns India call-up for Sri Lanka Tri-series, Tilak Varma to lead - Check full squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series involving Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. In a significant selection move, 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has received his maiden call-up for the India A one-day side.

The youngster has been rewarded for his exceptional form during the IPL 2026 season, where he has amassed 440 runs across 11 appearances. While Sooryavanshi previously represented the shadow national team during the 2025 Emerging Asia Cup under Jitesh Sharma, that tournament was held in the T20 format. This tour marks his debut in List A cricket for the India A squad.

Squad Leadership and Composition

Tilak Varma has been appointed as the captain of the 15-member roster, marking his second consecutive assignment leading the one-day outfit following the home series against South Africa A in November 2025. Riyan Parag, the Rajasthan Royals captain, will serve as the vice-captain.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

News



India A squad for ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka announced.



The upcoming tri-series is scheduled to be held in June, 2026.



More Details https://t.co/ZmL2u1boAW pic.twitter.com/7WXzZeeUFq — BCCI (@BCCI) May 14, 2026

With the national selectors looking to transition the pace attack, the squad features several emerging fast bowlers, including Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Arshad Khan, and Anshul Kamboj. The selection suggests these players are not currently slated for the senior team’s upcoming home series against Afghanistan, which features a one-off Test and three ODIs from June 6 to 20.

Tour Schedule and Format

The tri-nation tournament is scheduled to begin on June 9, immediately following the conclusion of the IPL, and will end on Sunday, June 21. All limited-overs matches will be hosted in Dambulla.

Following the white-ball series, India A will stay in Sri Lanka to participate in two multi-day matches in Galle. The BCCI noted that the squad for the red-ball portion of the tour will be revealed at a later time.

India A Squad for One-Day Tri-Series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.

IPL performances rewarded

The selection for the upcoming tri-series underscores a clear strategy by the BCCI to reward top performers from the ongoing IPL 2026 season. By integrating standout talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the India A setup, the cricket board is demonstrating its commitment to fast-tracking players who have proven their mettle on the high-pressure franchise stage. This move not only provides a platform for young stars to transition into the national pipeline but also ensures that consistent performances in the world's most competitive T20 league serve as a direct gateway to representing the country in the one-day format.