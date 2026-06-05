15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to break Sachin Tendulkar's 'this' record on June 6

eenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the verge of creating cricket history. The 15 year old is widely reported to be on track for his first ever India selection on June 6, when the national selection committee is scheduled to announce the white ball squads for the upcoming bilateral tours of Ireland and England.

Should this selection be made official, Sooryavanshi will become the youngest player ever named in the Indian men's senior squad. This landmark achievement would eclipse a long standing record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who earned his inaugural national call up at the age of 16 years and 205 days.

Dismantling Records in IPL 2026

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Sooryavanshi announced his arrival on the global stage in sensational fashion during IPL 2026. He compiled an incredible 776 runs in 16 innings at an astronomical strike rate of 237.30, securing the prestigious Orange Cap in what was his debut full season.

The left handed prodigy captivated cricket fans and experts worldwide with his jaw dropping ball striking capabilities, fearlessly dominating some of the finest bowling attacks in the world. Over the course of his explosive campaign, he cleared the boundary for 72 sixes, comfortably shattering the previous record of 59 sixes in a single IPL edition held by the iconic Chris Gayle.

Fast Tracking to the Senior Side

As Sooryavanshi consistently dismantled international calibre bowling units week after week, the clamor for his inclusion in the senior Indian team grew louder across the global cricketing fraternity. Now, it appears that the national selectors and team management are ready to act upon these demands. The teenager is highly expected to receive his first senior India T20I cap during the upcoming tours of Ireland and England as per reports.

Immediate Focus on India A

Before his potential senior debut, Sooryavanshi has been included in the India A squad for the upcoming tri nation series in Sri Lanka. This tournament will also feature the A teams of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Tilak Varma is appointed to captain the side, with IPL 2026 winning captain Rajat Patidar serving as his vice captain. Sooryavanshi is tipped to lead the batting charge at the top of the order for India A, utilizing the tour as crucial preparation ahead of what could be a highly anticipated and historic senior debut.