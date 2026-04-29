15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shatters 'impossible' IPL record Andre Russell set in 2019; with 21 balls to spare

The 15 year old Rajasthan Royals sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, continues to dominate IPL 2026 with record breaking performances. During the April 28 encounter against Punjab Kings, the young opener became the fastest player in tournament history to reach 400 runs in a single season.

Despite a massive 62 run unbeaten effort from Marcus Stoinis for the Punjab Kings, the night belonged to Rajasthan's batting unit and their 15 year old prodigy, whose rapid ascent remains a central storyline of the 2026 season.

Unprecedented Scoring Pace

Sooryavanshi achieved the 400 run milestone in just 167 deliveries, eclipsing the previous records held by some of the league's most explosive hitters. This achievement highlights the teenager's relentless aggression and a strike rate that has consistently remained above 200 throughout the campaign.

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Fastest to 400 runs in an IPL season (by balls faced):

167 – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)

188 – Andre Russell (2019)

195 – Abhishek Sharma (2024)

197 – Nicholas Pooran (2025)

200 – Glenn Maxwell (2014)

In addition to setting this record, his latest innings allowed him to reclaim the Orange Cap, moving back to the top of the season's run scoring leaderboard.

Decisive Opening Performance in Mullanpur

Tasked with chasing a formidable target of 223, Rajasthan Royals required an immediate impact at the top of the order. Sooryavanshi delivered a blistering 43 runs from only 16 balls. By the time he was out in the fourth over, the Royals had already reached 51 runs, effectively putting the Punjab Kings on the defensive.

This explosive start paved the way for a successful chase. Yashasvi Jaiswal maintained the pressure with a 27 ball 51, while the middle order duo of Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey combined for a vital 77 run partnership. RR eventually secured a six wicket victory with 19.2 overs completed, handing PBKS their first loss of the year.

High Praise from Teammates

Sooryavanshi’s fearless style of play has garnered significant attention from the cricket community. His opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, expressed his admiration for the teenager's talent following the match:

“Of course, it's amazing. I really enjoyed batting with him and he's playing amazing. So it's always, I'm always happy seeing from the other end, the way he's hitting the ball,” Jaiswal said.

When asked about the age difference between the two, Jaiswal jokingly replied:

“I don't think so I'm older. I'm still very young, but of course, the way he is and he's quite young. So, I don't know what to say about it, to be honest,” he added.