15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to play alongside Rohit-Virat for India? BCCI makes big revealation, says this...

An immense amount of discussion has emerged regarding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi potentially making his international debut for India in the immediate future, following a string of exceptional performances in the IPL 2026 season by the 15 year old prodigy. The teenager has played phenomenal cricket throughout the current campaign, prompting a large contingent of cricket fans and pundits to call upon the BCCI to award him a spot in the senior national side.

India A as of now

The breakout Rajasthan Royals star recently earned selection to the India A squad for the upcoming tri series scheduled in Sri Lanka. During a media interaction where the BCCI officially announced the rosters for the upcoming standalone Test match and the ODI series against Afghanistan, chief selector Ajit Agarkar was asked if Sooryavanshi was actively being considered for the opening batsman vacancy. In response, Agarkar conceded that the young cricketer has performed exceptionally well but indicated that Yashasvi Jaiswal remains ahead of him in the team's current hierarchy.

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"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has done well, but let's not forget Yashasvi Jaiswal. As impressive as he is, Jaiswal has done as well. Vaibhav has done well to get to the A team, hope he does well there," Agarkar said at the press conference.

Upcoming International Assignment

The forthcoming match against Afghanistan marks the first instance of India participating in red ball cricket since suffering a 2 to 0 Test series defeat on home soil against South Africa last year.

Even though this specific Test match sits outside the official World Test Championship qualification cycle, it holds major importance for the team's red ball preparations, particularly since two match away tours against Sri Lanka and New Zealand are on the horizon.

Historically, India and Afghanistan have crossed paths in the Test arena just once before, playing a match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru back in 2018. That initial contest wrapped up inside of two days, with India securing a dominant victory by an innings and 262 runs.

India Test Squad

Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar.

India ODI Squad

Shubman Gill (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar.