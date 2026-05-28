15-year-old wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 97 off 29 rewrites history; Gayle, Raina's record falls; Check all records broken vs SRH

During the IPL 2026 Eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, 15-year-old wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a spectacular innings, accumulating 97 runs from only 29 balls, which included 5 boundaries and 12 maximums.

Providing a dream start for the Riyan Parag led lineup in New Chandigarh, the fifteen year old phenom dominated the opposition bowling. Though he fell just short of a historic ton on Wednesday, May 27, his explosive batting display shattered multiple long-standing cricket records and put RR in a commanding position during this crucial knockout fixture.

Sooryavanshi's historic display has cemented his status as a headline creator, making him the initial teenage player across the globe to reach the 600 run milestone inside a single T20 tournament. He achieved this benchmark on the second delivery of the third over, needing just 17 runs at the start of the match.

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Statistical Breakdowns and Records Broken

1. Elite Run Scoring Achievements by Teenagers

Sooryavanshi now commands the record for the highest individual run tally compiled by a teenage player during any T20 tournament or series.

PLAYER TEAM MATCHES RUNS TOURNAMENT EDITION

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 15* 680* IPL 2026

Devdutt Padikkal Karnataka 12 580 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019/20

Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians 14 397 IPL 2022

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Paarl Royals 12 397 SA20 2024/25

Will Smeed Somerset 14 385 Vitality Blast (in England) 2021

2. Highest Runs by an Uncapped Player in a Single IPL Season

By surpassing Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 2023 record of 626 runs for RR, Vaibhav secured the top spot for uncapped players after crossing the required 44-run threshold on Wednesday.

PLAYER TEAM MATCHES RUNS EDITION

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 15* 680* 2026

Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 14 626 2023

Shaun Marsh Punjab Kings 11 616 2008

Riyan Parag Rajasthan Royals 16 573 2024

Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings 17 549 2025

3. Fastest Half-Centuries in IPL Playoffs

Reaching his fifty in a mere 16 deliveries, Sooryavanshi matched the all-time record for the quickest half-century recorded during the IPL knockout stages.

PLAYER TEAM BALLS AGAINST VENUE DATE

Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings 16 Punjab Kings Mumbai (WS) May 30, 2014

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 16* Sunrisers Hyderabad New Chandigarh May 27, 2026

Adam Gilchrist Deccan Chargers 17 Delhi Capitals Centurion May 22, 2009

MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings 20 Mumbai Indians Bengaluru May 23, 2012

Dwayne Smith Mumbai Indians 21 Chennai Super Kings Delhi May 21, 2013

Virender Sehwag Punjab Kings 21 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai (WS) May 30, 2014

Rajat Patidar Royal Challengers Bengaluru 21 Gujarat Titans Dharamsala May 26, 2026

4. Maximum Sixes in a Single IPL Edition

Needing 7 sixes to eclipse Chris Gayle’s 2012 record of 59, the young opener cleared the ropes 12 times to set a brand new benchmark in the tournament's history.

PLAYER TEAM MATCHES RUNS SIXES EDITION

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 15* 680* 65* 2026

Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bengaluru 15 733 59 2012

Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 14 510 52 2019

Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bengaluru 16 708 51 2013

Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 17 863 45 2022

Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 608 44 2011

Abhishek Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 15* 563* 43* 2026

Abhishek Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 16 484 42 2024

Rajat Patidar Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 486 41 2026

Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 14 524 40 2025

5. Historic Global T20 Sixes Record

His season total of 65 clearing hits makes him the only player across global cricket history to hit 60 or more sixes within one T20 series or tournament.

PLAYER TEAM MATCHES RUNS SIXES EDITION

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 15* 680* 65* 2026

Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bengaluru 15 733 59 2012

Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 14 510 52 2019

Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bengaluru 16 708 51 2013

Chris Gayle Rangpur Riders 11 485 47 2017 to 2018

6. Most Sixes Dispatched in an IPL Playoff Innings

By hitting 12 sixes against SRH, Sooryavanshi broke the previous record held by Shubman Gill, who hit 10 maximums against Mumbai Indians back in 2023.

PLAYER TEAM SIXES AGAINST YEAR

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 12 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2026

Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 10 Mumbai Indians 2023

Rajat Patidar Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 Gujarat Titans 2026

Rajat Patidar Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 Lucknow Super Giants 2022

7. Repeated 10 Plus Sixes in a Single Innings

Sooryavanshi stands alone as the solitary player globally to hit 10 or more sixes during an innings on three separate occasions in a single IPL year. This brings his career total to four such instances, matching the legacy of Chris Gayle.

PLAYER TEAM RUNS BALLS 4s and 6s AGAINST VENUE DATE

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 103 37 5 boundaries and 12 sixes Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad April 25, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 93 38 7 boundaries and 10 sixes Lucknow Super Giants Jaipur May 19, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 97 29 5 boundaries and 12 sixes Sunrisers Hyderabad New Chandigarh May 27, 2026

Finn Allen Kolkata Knight Riders 100* 47 5 boundaries and 10 sixes Delhi Capitals Delhi May 8, 2026

Finn Allen Kolkata Knight Riders 93 35 4 boundaries and 10 sixes Gujarat Titans Kolkata May 16, 2026

8. Maximum Powerplay Runs in One Season

The opening batsman scored a total of 490 runs during overs 1 to 6 across the 2026 season, setting a new tournament record.

PLAYER TEAM RUNS SEASON

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 490 2026

David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 467 2016

Travis Head Sunrisers Hyderabad 402 2024

Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 402 2025

Adam Gilchrist Deccan Chargers 382 2009

9. Most Sixes Hit in Powerplay (Overs 1 to 6)

Clearing the boundary ropes 8 times in the opening six overs on Wednesday, Vaibhav claimed the absolute record for early match maximums.

PLAYER TEAM SIXES AGAINST VENUE YEAR

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad New Chandigarh 2026

Sanath Jayasuriya Mumbai Indians 7 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai (WS) 2008

Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 7 Delhi Capitals Delhi 2018

Jonny Bairstow Punjab Kings 7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai (BS) 2022

Abhishek Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 Punjab Kings New Chandigarh 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad Jaipur 2026

Rajasthan Royals clinched a 47-run victory after bowling out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 196 in 19.2 overs. Player of the Match Vaibhav Sooryavanshi anchored the clinical win with his record-breaking 97.