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NewsCricket'15 years, 15 crores...': Kieron Pollard's hilarious jab at Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians journey goes viral - WATCH
ROHIT SHARMA

'15 years, 15 crores...': Kieron Pollard's hilarious jab at Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians journey goes viral - WATCH

Rohit Sharma made his MI debut on April 10, 2011, against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) at the Feroz Shah Kotla (now Arun Jaitley Stadium), scoring an unbeaten 27 runs in a dominant eight-wicket victory. After 15 years, he is still an important part of the team.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Source: IANS
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'15 years, 15 crores...': Kieron Pollard's hilarious jab at Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians journey goes viral - WATCH Pic credit: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard congratulated team’s former skipper Rohit Sharma on completing 15 years with the franchise and delivered a heartfelt speech in the dressing room, admiring Rohit for his commitment and inspiring the youngsters.
 

Rohit started his IPL journey with Deccan Chargers from 2008 to 10 before moving to MI in 2011, a transfer strongly supported by Sachin Tendulkar, who was the captain then. Rohit made his MI debut on April 10, 2011, against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) at the Feroz Shah Kotla (now Arun Jaitley Stadium), scoring an unbeaten 27 runs in a dominant eight-wicket victory, sharing a match-winning partnership with Tendulkar. After 15 years, he is still an important part of the team.
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"Not often you get the opportunity to spend 15 years in a franchise. I'm one of the few lucky ones as well to see a journey in Mumbai Indians. 15 years is an incredible journey, and you'd have, you know, gotten a lot of experience, knowledge, and also a lot of money," He said in a video released by MI on X.

"So for 15 years, 15 crores, you put it in this box, and we all share it because this is one family, all right. You know, all jokes aside and on a serious note, I think it's an amazing achievement. No matter what you look at it, the longevity you've had in the international game, franchise cricket, the youngsters, you're all blessed to have someone like yourself here, all right," he added.

Pollard also praised the 38-year-old's presence in the dressing room and lauded his determination. 

"You've led this team to championships, you've all been behind you all the way, and you continue to show your leadership qualities. You're not outspoken as everyone expects you to be, but the grit, the heart, and the determination that you have on the cricket field it shows you're somebody who there's a lot of resilience within yourself. Long may success follow you, and you're blessed and privileged to have you in our dressing room," he said.

Rohit Sharma has played in 230 IPL matches for the Mumbai Indians, scoring 5994 runs while scoring two centuries. However, his most significant contribution lies with the captaincy as he helped Mumbai win five titles - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. 

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