/18 years of Virat Kohli in international cricket: A journey of hunger, fire and glory

On August 18, 2008, an unheralded 19-year-old Virat Kohli walked out to open the batting for India against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. Fresh from captaining the Under-19 side to World Cup glory earlier that year, the Delhi batter managed just 12 runs off 22 balls before falling LBW to Nuwan Kulasekara as India collapsed to 146 and lost by eight wickets.
On that day, few could have predicted that this ordinary start would mark the beginning of one of the most extraordinary careers in modern cricket.
Exactly 18 years later, on August 18, 2026, Kohli stands as a global icon. His journey stands as a masterclass in longevity, relentless discipline, and supreme athletic mastery.
He has amassed more than 28,000 international runs and 85 centuries across formats, ranking second only to Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time century tally. The numbers tell a story of relentless consistency, hunger, and evolution: approximately 28,359 runs overall, with 14,941 in 314 ODIs (average 58.59, 54 hundreds, 79 fifties), 9,230 in 123 Tests (30 centuries), and 4,188 in 125 T20Is.
Kohli’s early years were about proving himself in a star-studded Indian lineup featuring the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and MS Dhoni. He scored his first ODI fifty in that debut series and his maiden century against Sri Lanka in 2009.
By the 2011 World Cup, he was a key contributor as India lifted the trophy on home soil. The 2010s defined his greatness. Between 2010 and 2019, Kohli scored a record 20,960 international runs - the most by any player in a single decade - at an average of 57.58, with 69 centuries.
He earned the reputation of the ultimate “chase master,” regularly guiding India to successful pursuits with calculated aggression and ice-cool temperament. Multiple ICC awards followed, including Cricketer of the Decade for 2011-2020.
In Tests, he transformed from a shaky starter into a dominant force, scoring seven double centuries (the most by an Indian captain) and leading India to historic series wins, including their first in Australia in 2018-19. As Test captain, he secured a record 40 victories for India.
Kohli's limited-overs record is unmatched in the modern era. He holds the record for the most ODI centuries (54), becoming the first to reach 50 during the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, where he also piled up a tournament-record 765 runs. He is the fastest to multiple ODI run milestones and remains one of the highest run-scorers in the format’s history.
In T20Is, he finished as the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history (1,292 runs). His crowning moment came in the 2024 final against South Africa, where a measured 76 earned him Player of the Match as India claimed the title. Shortly afterward, he retired from T20 internationals, later stepping away from Tests as well, to focus solely on ODIs.
Team success has matched individual brilliance: Under-19 World Cup (2008, as captain), ODI World Cup (2011), Champions Trophy (2013 and 2025), T20 World Cup (2024), multiple Asia Cups, and finally IPL titles with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025 and 2026. He is among the few to have won every major white-ball ICC trophy.
Beyond statistics, Kohli changed the culture of Indian cricket. His fitness standards, aggressive fielding, and never-say-die attitude raised the bar for an entire generation. Periods of struggle - such as a long drought of Test centuries between late 2019 and 2022 - only underscored his resilience.
He returned stronger, rewriting records well into his mid-30s. As of August 2026, the 37-year-old continues as an ODI specialist, still producing consistent performances and eyeing further World Cup success.
His fans marked the 18-year milestone with tributes, reflecting on a journey that began with childhood passion and U-19 promise.
From 12 runs on debut to more than 28,000 and counting, Virat Kohli's 18 years encapsulate excellence, longevity, and an unyielding will to dominate. The King of modern cricket has already secured his place among the all-time greats - and the story, focused now on the 50-over game, is far from over.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.