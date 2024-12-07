It was a pleasant experience for Australian fans in the ongoing second Test match against India in Adelaide on Friday. Close to 50,000 fans were there at the Adelaide Oval to see the toughest clash between India and Australia in a pink-ball game.

The Indian batters struggled on the opening day of the second Test as they looked clueless in front of the Australian bowlers. Veteran pacer Mitchell Starc unleashed fire as he scalped six wickets and restricted India to just 180 runs.

When India started bowling, it was Mohammed Siraj who made headlines after getting involved in a heated argument with Marnus Labuschagne in his last over of Day 1. But then the heated banter did not catch fans’ attention much but one thing did. Siraj bowled the fastest bowl in the history of cricket and it looked like he broke Shoaib Akhtar's record of 161.3 kmh. Fans were shocked to see Siraj clocking the speed of 181.6 kmh as the ball went down the leg and Labuschagne was on strike.

After a while, everyone came to know that it was a technical glitch from the broadcasters, who quickly corrected the error. But social media went berserk after the speed gun’s fault.

After seeing Siraj Bhai's bowling speed in #AUSvIND

Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee, Shaun Tait, and Shane Bond :- pic.twitter.com/ZKv3ner1uR December 6, 2024

Is this real DSP siraj delivered a ball 181.6 KM/H #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ySW3BvAEgG — 卐 (Nuvanmsd) December 6, 2024

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.