1987 coup and beyond: Remembering IS Bindra, the visionary BCCI stalwart who brought cricket World Cup to India soil

Inderjit Singh Bindra, the former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), popularly known as IS Bindra, passed away at his residence on Sunday at the age of 84.

Bindra, who served as the 23rd president of the BCCI from 1993 to 1996, breathed his last at his residence in New Delhi. His demise marked the end of an era for Indian cricket administration.

A retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Bindra is widely credited with breaking the monopoly of state-run broadcasters and turning Indian cricket into a global commercial powerhouse. His most enduring legacy was orchestrating the "cricket coup" that brought the World Cup to India for the first time in 1987.

The architect of the subcontinent's coup: How IS Bindra brought 1987 World Cup home

For the first three editions of the Cricket World Cup (1975, 1979, 1983), the tournament was considered the exclusive property of England. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) maintained a firm grip on the event, arguing that only England had the infrastructure, daylight hours, and financial stability to host it.

When IS Bindra, alongside fellow administrators NKP Salve and Jagmohan Dalmiya, challenged this monopoly, it wasn't just a bid for a tournament; it was a battle for the soul and economy of the sport.

Snub at Lord's

The journey began with a personal insult. NKP Salve (then BCCI President) and IS Bindra (then Treasurer) were reportedly denied extra tickets to the 1983 cricket World Cup final by the English hosts. This "snub" became the catalyst for a mission to "democratize" cricket and move its epicenter from the West to Asia.

Deadlock, diplomatic 'jugaad' and Indo-Pak alliance

As a seasoned bureaucrat, Bindra brought a level of political finesse that the BCCI had never seen.He realized that India could not win a bid alone. He helped form the India-Pakistan Joint Management Committee (IPJMC), convincing Pakistan's Air Marshal Nur Khan to join forces.

When border tensions threatened to derail the 1987 plans, Bindra played a masterstroke. He suggested that Pakistani President General Zia-ul-Haq visit India for a "cricket diplomacy" mission to watch a match, which successfully lowered political temperatures and allowed the tournament to proceed.

Financial audacity: 400 million dollar promise

England argued that a tournament in Asia would be a financial disaster. Bindra and Dalmiya countered this by promising the ICC significantly higher profits - approximately $400 million more than any UK-based bid could offer. To back this up, Bindra led the search for sponsors.

Bindra secured textile tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani and Reliance Industries as the title sponsor, creating the "Reliance Cup." This marked the birth of the modern, commercialized era of cricket sponsorship.

Overcoming technical hurdles

Notably, the ICC raised concerns about India's shorter winter days, arguing that 60-over matches (the standard then) could not be completed. Bindra was instrumental in the decision to reduce matches to 50 overs per side - a format change that remains the standard for ODI cricket to this day.

Lasting legacy of IS Bindra

IS Bindra was one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket administration, whose vision and leadership helped shape the way the game is governed in the country and represented on the international stage. During his tenure as BCCI President from 1993 to 1996, Bindra played a key role in strengthening India's position within the international cricketing fraternity.

He was also a long-serving President of the Punjab Cricket Association (1978-2014), where his commitment to infrastructure development and grassroots growth left a legacy that continues to shape the game in the state.

While Bindra is also remembered for building the world-class I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali, his true monument is the shift in power he engineered in 1987. By proving that India could host a global event successfully and profitably, he paved the way for the subcontinent to become the financial powerhouse of world cricket.