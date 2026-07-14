/1st ODI: All-round Axar Patel guides India to six-wicket win over England, takes 1-0 series lead

India got off to a great start after England won the toss and chose to bat first. The hosts struggled to score against India's disciplined pace attack, even though Ben Duckett launched a counter-attack in the second half of the Powerplay. Duckett and Jacob Bethell added 61 runs for the opening wicket, but Gurnoor Brar quickly changed the game by taking two wickets in one over. England then collapsed from 61 for no loss to 80 for five in just a few overs.