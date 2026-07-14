Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /1st ODI: All-round Axar Patel guides India to six-wicket win over England, takes 1-0 series lead

1st ODI: All-round Axar Patel guides India to six-wicket win over England, takes 1-0 series lead

Axar Patel took four wickets to help bowl England out for 258 and then scored an unbeaten 57 as India registered a six-wicket win in the first ODI at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday.
 

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 11:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
1st ODI: All-round Axar Patel guides India to six-wicket win over England, takes 1-0 series lead
Image Credit: BCCI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Conviction of Tahir Hussain sparks political reactions; DNA examines backing behind Delhi riots convict
tahir hussain aap22 min ago
2
Donald Trump53 min ago
3
West Asia War1 hr ago
4
US Iran1 hr ago
5
NEET-UG 20261 hr ago