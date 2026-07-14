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1st ODI: Axar Patel claims 4-62 as India bowl out England for 258 despite Joe Root, Liam Dawson fifties

England bounced back from a dramatic middle-order collapse to post a competitive total after Joe Root and Liam Dawson put together a fantastic 121-run partnership for the seventh wicket in the opening ODI against India.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 08:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 08:16 PM IST
1st ODI: Axar Patel claims 4-62 as India bowl out England for 258 despite Joe Root, Liam Dawson fifties
Image Credit: Pic credit: BCCI

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