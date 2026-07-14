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  • /1st ODI: England win toss, opt to bat; Rohit, Virat, Bumrah return for India; check playing XIs

1st ODI: England win toss, opt to bat; Rohit, Virat, Bumrah return for India; check playing XIs

England captain Harry Brook said his side opted to bat first after winning the toss, believing the surface would favour batting early before offering assistance to the spinners later in the match.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 03:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
1st ODI: England win toss, opt to bat; Rohit, Virat, Bumrah return for India; check playing XIs
Image Credit: BCCI

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