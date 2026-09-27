Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /1st ODI: Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli star as India thrash West Indies by 8 wickets, take 1-0 lead

1st ODI: Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli star as India thrash West Indies by 8 wickets, take 1-0 lead

After Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli slammed centuries as India thrashed the West Indies by eight wickets in the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 10:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
1st ODI: Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli star as India thrash West Indies by 8 wickets, take 1-0 lead
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
1st ODI: Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli star as India thrash West Indies by 8 wickets, take 1-0 lead
2
3
4
5