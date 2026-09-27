/1st ODI: Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli star as India thrash West Indies by 8 wickets, take 1-0 lead

Gill hit Alzarri Joseph for three fours in the eighth over and lifted Gudakesh Motie over cover for six, while Rohit pulled him for his third six as India reached 70/0 at the end of the powerplay. Joseph struck in the 12th over after moving deep square leg a little straighter, and Rohit miscued a whip straight to the fielder to fall for 32. It was the fourth time Joseph had dismissed him in ODIs.