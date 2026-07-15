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1st ODI: Matthew Breetzke, Marco Jansen guide South Africa to 67-run win over Australia

The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa were right on the mark as they overcame Australia by 67 runs in the first meeting between the two sides in the format since the latter had defeated them in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 01:17 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 01:17 AM IST
1st ODI: Matthew Breetzke, Marco Jansen guide South Africa to 67-run win over Australia
Image Credit: ICC

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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1st ODI: Matthew Breetzke, Marco Jansen guide South Africa to 67-run win over Australia
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